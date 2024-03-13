Obituaries: March 14th, 2024

Mark Feldman, M.D.

Mark Feldman, M.D.

Mark Feldman, M.D., of Dallas, passed away on March 5, 2024, surrounded by his family. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, doctor and teacher to all that knew and loved him. He was born on April 14, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Jerome and Mildred Feldman, both of blessed memory.

Mark was a world-renowned leader in the field of internal medicine and gastroenterology and aside from being an accomplished clinician and diagnostician, was always learning, reading, writing and above all else, teaching. For over 40 years, he took immense joy in nurturing and developing thousands of medical students and residents into the best internal medicine practitioners in the country.

An author of more than 175 peer-reviewed research articles and more than 50 book chapters on a range of medical topics, Mark was an editor of “Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease,” widely considered the world’s preeminent work on digestive diseases. Over the years, Mark’s medical research has appeared in science’s leading medical journals with worldwide circulation.

He began his professional career as chief of gastroenterology at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Dallas. He eventually was elevated to chief of medicine and spent 24 years providing care to our country’s veterans. In 2001, he moved to the position of chief of internal medicine at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where he remained until his retirement in 2021. He also served in various teaching roles in the Internal Medicine Department at UT-Southwestern School of Medicine.

In 2008, Mark was awarded Mastership in the American College of Physicians, one of the highest honors bestowed on physicians in the United States. Earlier in his career, he received the coveted Young Distinguished Scientist Award from the American Federation for Clinical Research and received the prestigious C.A. Ewald Prize, presented by the German Society for Digestive and Metabolic Disease.

He graduated from Temple University in 1968 with a degree in mathematics. He later graduated first in his class from Temple University School of Medicine, where he completed his medical residency. He completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at UT Southwestern in 1977.

His professional accomplishments equaled his personal. He was an avid golfer, having scored two holes-in-one in his career, a voracious reader, devoted family man and doting grandfather for the last 20 years.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Feldman of Dallas; children, Daniel Feldman (Dallas), Elizabeth (Harris) Gubin (Dresher, Pennsylvania) and Dr. Matthew (Julie) Feldman (Dallas); grandchildren, Noah, Shayna, Jordan, Olivia, Daren, Hudson, Jacob and Nathan; siblings, Carol (Jules z”l) Einhorn and Art (Lori) Feldman; father-in-law, Joseph Freeman; siblings-in-law Dr. Karen (Dr. Edward) Marcus.

After a private burial service, the family held a funeral service at Congregation Shearith Israel, Beck Sanctuary, on March 10. Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice or if you are so inclined, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or the Mark Feldman, M.D., Internal Medicine Fund (https://www.texashealth.org/Foundation/Ways-to-Give/Help-Fund-Education-of-Texas-Health-Dallas-Medical-Residents).