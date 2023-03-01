Miriam Karp

Miriam Cohen Karp passed away on Shabbat morning, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Rose Cohen, her beloved husband Maury Karp, son Joel, sister Selma Tauben and aunt Aarona Berger. She will be missed but never forgotten by all who knew her.

A strong will and conviction were her most outstanding traits. Endearing and respectful to everyone she met, she was a joy to all. Never would a negative word come from her lips. She would often say “To belittle others is to be little.”

Bigger than life, Mimi, as her family called her, was much of the glue that held the family together. Miriam is survived by her loving and faithful sister Hanki Harris; her son Dr. Alan Karp and his wife Cheryl; granddaughter Laura and her husband Dr. Jonathan Friedman; grandson Dr. David Karp and his wife Sofia; and four great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Sutton, Ella and Scottie, who all love her dearly.

Miriam was born in Cleburne, to Melvin and Rose Cohen. As one of the very few Jewish families in Cleburne, her parents instilled the love and tradition of Judaism which she held dear throughout her life. Miriam attended North Texas State University. She met the love of her life, Maury Karp, in Dallas on a blind date. They were happily married for 60 years before his passing. Their first child, Joel, passed away from cystic fibrosis at the age of 20 — an unusually long life for this disease at the time. His quality of life was enriched by the loving medical care Miriam provided. Their second child Alan became a physician inspired by his mother’s compassion and caring. Miriam worked in real estate after Joel passed. A huge success in real estate, she sold her last house at age 85. Miriam and her brother-in-law Lane Harris were the original franchisees for the FastSigns company, recognizing the enormous potential of the business and coaxing its originators to help them start up the first four stores.

Her dearest nephew Joseph Schepps laments her passing as the end of an era. Her adopted son Dr. Jeffrey Whitman and his wife Bonnie add that her passing begins a new chapter in their book of many fond memories. Deepest gratitude to all of the staff at Joy’s Family Choice Group Home for their loving care and compassion in her last years. Please direct any donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org). Services entrusted to Stephen B. Blend through Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Hattie Landman

Hattie Louise Lederman Landman

Fort Worth — Hattie Louise Lederman Landman died Monday morning, Feb. 20, 2023, of natural causes. She was 92.

Born in Fort Worth, Nov. 12, 1930, Hattie was the daughter of Leo Lederman and Marian Fruhman Lederman. The family moved to Dallas for a short time before returning to Fort Worth, where she graduated from Paschal High School in 1948. A member of the 1945 confirmation class, she was a lifelong member of Temple Beth-El, a congregation of which her grandfather, Harry Lederman, was a founding member.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Landman Jr. and brother, Harry Lederman.

She is survived by sons Marty Landman and Leo Landman, and daughter Kelly Landman Greene (Mark), all of Fort Worth; grandchildren Camille Simon (Joe) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Father Max Landman, S.J. of Chicago, Lindsey Landman (Andrew Howard) of Dallas, Sidney Landman (Rachel) of Fort Worth, Celeste Greene and Jarrod Greene, both of Fort Worth, Joshua Landman (Whitney) of College Station, and Jake Landman of Fort Worth, as well as eight great-grandchildren, dear friends extended family and her beloved Maine Coon cat, Rudolph (Valentino).

A service at the grave was held for family and close friends on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park, followed by a reception at Hattie’s home in southwest Fort Worth.

Hattie was a lifelong animal lover and wanted all animals to be treated with kindness. The family suggests donations to Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, or to the animal charity of your choice, in her memory.

Mrs. Landman’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and ROBERTSON MUELLER HARPER Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.