Obituaries: March 21st, 2024

David Alfred Isaac Foland, 49, passed away on March 3, 2024. Born on March 27, 1974, in Battle Creek, Michigan, David was the son of Gerald and Mary-Jo Foland. He shared a special bond with his younger brother Gregg A. Foland and their happy memories together will be forever treasured.

David was a man of remarkable intellect and dedication, graduating from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in history and archeology and later making significant contributions as a cybersecurity technical design architect for nearly a decade.

A proud United States Army veteran, David served his country diligently, earning accolades for his bravery and valor. His service in various campaigns, including Operation Iraqi Freedom, Korean DMZ, Kosovo Campaign and Operation Enduring Freedom, exemplified his unwavering commitment to protecting and serving his country. For heroism in combat against hostile enemy forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom, he received a Bronze Star for Valor — Task Force Bayonet — Iraq, 173rd Airborne Brigade. On Nov. 13, 2003, near Balad, Iraq, an improvised explosive device went off, disabling his convoy. Sergeant Foland distinguished himself by directly engaging the enemy while evacuating fellow wounded soldiers under enemy fire. His valorous actions and exceptional leadership helped save the lives of four wounded soldiers that day.

David received a Purple Heart on Aug. 2, 2003, after being wounded in action in Al-Hawejah, Iraq. He was a proud lifetime member of the Jewish War Veterans.

David’s love for his son, Ari Samuel Foland, was unparalleled. They shared countless moments full of joy, whether it was dressing up for Halloween, watching Star Wars or embarking on exciting adventures. He always called Ari “Buddy” and told him tons of “dad jokes.” He taught Ari how to tie his shoes, swallow a pill and make all the vehicle sounds for play. His role as a father was what he lived for and his favorite place to be was on a guys’ night out with Ari.

David was all-in when it came to who he loved and what he did in life. He was fiercely protective of his family and friends. His passions included a love of history, Israel and Judaism. He celebrated Jewish holidays with enthusiasm, led family Passover Seders each year, was an unwavering supporter of the State of Israel and attended Congregation Shearith Israel.

A man of diverse interests, David found joy in simple pleasures like watching documentaries; listening to rock, nu metal and symphony; and engaging in outdoor activities like skydiving. He loved the finer things in life, particularly because he did not have them growing up. He loved to dine at the best places and his favorite part of the meal was dessert. He had a passion for cooking. His specialties were lamb chops and deviled eggs.

David is survived by his beloved son, Ari; his former spouse, Erica (Bloom) Foland; his significant other, Rabbi Amy Rossel; his brother, Gregg Foland; his dog, Lola; and a host of friends and colleagues who admired and respected him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Foland.

A memorial service to honor David’s life and commemorate his numerous contributions was held March 8 at Temple Emanu-El in the Stern Chapel.

The family requests donations be made in David’s memory to organizations close to his heart, including the Wounded Warrior Project, Friends of the IDF, Jewish War Veterans and Warrior Scholar Project.

Janis E. Shelby, 74, of Plano, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024. She was born in Granite City, Illinois, on July 13, 1949.

Janis graduated from Fortier High School in New Orleans, and received an MBA and M.S. from LSU and TWU.

She married Arnold Shelby on Sept. 2, 1982.

Janis had a career as a speech pathologist and worked for the Plano Independent School District.

She was a member of Beth Torah in Richardson and Congregation Emanu El in Houston.

She had a passion for the arts, fashion and theater.

She is survived by her husband Arnold Shelby, her son Neil (Nadia) Shelby, her son Ryan (Adriana) Shelby; her beloved grandchildren: Lyla Shelby, Jake Shelby, Wyatt Shelby and Emma Shelby. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister Sherry Miller, many friends and family.

The family asks that you donate in her name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research | Parkinson’s Disease (michaeljfox.org)

A graveside service was held at Emanu El Memorial Park in Houston, Wednesday, March 13.

Civic leader Sidney (Sid) Stahl, a former Dallas City Council member and prominent lawyer, passed away March 14, 2024. He was born on Aug. 28, 1933, in Dallas to I.L. (Louis) and Sarah Stahl, who immigrated to the United States from Poland and Lithuania, respectively. He was a devoted brother to Don Stahl, Helen Rosenberg and Harvey Stahl (of blessed memory).

Sid lived in Dallas throughout his life. He received a business degree and, in 1956, a law degree, each from SMU. He served in the U.S. Air Force, based in San Antonio, for two years after law school. There he met his future wife, Judy Sugerman (of blessed memory). They had two daughters, Lori Stahl and Cathy Golden (Gary), and three grandchildren, Sara Stahl, Will Golden and Charlie Golden.

Sid had a long and rewarding legal career that included his co-founding the law firm of Geary, Stahl & Spencer. He was valued by many as a counselor and trusted adviser. His passion for bringing people together led him to ultimately establish a solo practice devoted exclusively to mediation and arbitration.

Sid received several notable awards from the legal community, including the SMU Law School Distinguished Alumni Award and the State Bar of Texas Outstanding 50 Year Lawyer award.

He was actively involved in the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the ADL and received the Torch of Conscience award from the American Jewish Congress.

Sid was appointed president of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board and was elected to serve as an at-large member of the Dallas City Council. He was also appointed to serve as a board member of various agencies and select committees of the State of Texas.

Through community service activities, Sid met and later married Susan Herring (of blessed memory) of Ballinger, Texas, who also attended SMU. They enjoyed art, civic activities, travel and time with Sid’s grandchildren.

In all capacities, Sid embodied the virtues of kindness, humility and empathy. He was an inspiration.

Memorials may be made to Temple Emanu-El, Congregation Shearith Israel, the ADL or the charity of your choice.