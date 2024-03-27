Obituaries: March 28th, 2024

Mitchell Barnett

Mitchell Barnett

Mitchell Lawrence Barnett, brilliant rocket scientist turned commercial real estate developer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2024 surrounded by those he loved.

Mitch was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois.

A graduate of the first aeronautical engineering class from the University of Illinois, he came to Dallas, designing cruise missiles for Chance Vought. He received his master’s at UCLA. Mitch was a space pioneer, working for North American, becoming chief of simulators and trainers for the Apollo program.

From the moment Mitch laid eyes on Mimi in the Aaron Sanctuary, it was love at first sight. They shared almost 65 years, always by each other’s sides and together built an incredible legacy. An avid student of history, he read Will and Ariel Durant’s “Story of Civilization” for pleasure and could name every Civil War battle and general. An accomplished tennis player, Mitch enjoyed playing matches with his children and dear friends into his late 80s.

Mitch lived his life in dedication to making the world a better place. He rarely took credit and quietly helped those in need. A human computer, he helped countless tenants and acquaintances in setting up their businesses, giving them financial advice and bringing them into the age of computers. He spent countless hours serving his synagogue as executive vice-president, leader of the religious school and beloved teacher. Pioneering adult education at his synagogue, he brought to Dallas political figures, writers and musicians from all over the country.

It was his great honor to continue the legacy of his beloved in-laws. Mitch and Mimi were instrumental in the founding of the Leah and Paul Lewis Chair of Holocaust Studies at UTD, which continues the mission of teaching the past to change the future.

Mitch’s family were the pulse of his existence; they started and finished his every day.

Mimi was the cog in every wheel that drove him.

He will be dearly missed by his children Darren Lewis (Stacy) Barnett, Michael Lewis (Michelle) Barnett, Sheli (Victor Spigelman) Barnett and Morton Lewis Barnett; and grandsons Zeke, Cody, Ritter, Ari, and Brandt. ZRS[P1] to Jacob (Corey) Spigelman, David (Nicole) Spigelman and Aliya (Andrew) Spigelman; Orly, Simon and Hunter. Mitch was predeceased by his parents Ann and Benjamin Barnett and his sisters Lynne Barnett and Felicia (“Sunny”) Gale.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 1 p.m. in the Aaron Family Sanctuary at Congregation Shearith Israel, followed by interment at Shearith Israel Memorial Park on Dolphin Road.

Please make donations for scholarships to the Mitchell L. and Miriam Lewis Barnett Annual Scholars’ Lecture at The University of Texas at Dallas Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies. Please go to https://giving.utdallas.edu/Ackerman, pull-down menu Mitchell L. and Miriam Lewis Barnett Scholars’ Lecture.

“The stars will remember and so will we…”

Eli Davidsohn

Eli Davidsohn

Eli Davidsohn, 80, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, passed away peacefully March 23, 2024, in Dallas. Over the past several years, he fought a valiant battle against multiple cancers and vascular dementia, staying positive until the very end. He was born in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug. 20, 1943, to Mary and Rudi Davidsohn. His parents and older sister, Judith, had immigrated to Bolivia from Berlin to escape Nazi Germany.

Following their arrival in La Paz, the family decided to follow fellow friends to Lima, Peru, where his sister Brigitt was born. Eli played the accordion at a young age and realized his passion for music. He had an innate talent for picking up any instrument and playing it without the ability to read music. He attended Jewish day school and, along with his Omi’s (grandmother’s) example, the seeds of his lifelong love of Judaism were planted.

At age 18, the family immigrated to Los Angeles following the premature death of his father and grandmother. Following a short time in Los Angeles, the family moved to Houston, to reunite with friends from Germany.

Eli joined Young Judaea, United Synagogue Youth and many other Jewish organizations. He dreamt of traveling to Israel to fight for the Jewish homeland’s autonomy and freedom. He did not go to Israel at that time but enlisted in the United States Army and gained his U.S. citizenship.

Eli’s talent for organizing groups was recognized and he helped the different denominations of Army chaplains find places for their Jewish soldiers to worship in nearby cities. He also led religious services on the base. He received multiple Army commendation medals for his service.

His final military assignment was at Fort Wolters in Mineral Wells, where he was the assistant to the chaplain. Eli was responsible for bringing the Jewish soldiers to Congregation Ahavath Sholom and Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth for Shabbat and holiday services. On one of those occasions, Rene Wisch and her son, Steve, met Eli and invited him and the soldiers to their home for Shabbat dinner, which became a tradition. Eli met the Wisches’ eldest daughter, Linda, and they married in June 1968.

Eli and Linda lived in Fort Worth briefly. They moved to Houston and welcomed their first child, Amy, in 1971. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Dallas, where Eli became an indispensable member of the Texas Jewish Post team. Children Reuben, Jordana and Ethan soon followed.

As the family grew, so did Eli’s roots in the Jewish community. He became a fixture at Shabbat services, simchas and community celebrations throughout the Metroplex and beyond, filling them with ruach and Jewish pride.

His guitar and accordion were with him always. If there was a piano available, he would bring it to life. He had the ability to turn the most boring event into a full-fledged party, where he would have everyone singing and dancing. His passion for Jewish music and sharing it with others was unparalleled.

Eli loved teaching others about Judaism and he taught in many religious schools throughout the years including Congregations Ahavath Sholom, Anshai Torah, Beth Torah (where he was a longtime member), Shearith Israel, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Shalom and Tiferet Israel, among others. Hundreds of b’nai mitzvah students were the beneficiaries of his haimish teaching style and understanding of human nature.

The youngest to the oldest community members reveled in his Shabbat and holiday programs, whether it was at Akiba Academy (now Akiba Yavneh), Golden Acres or The Legacy Senior Communities. His smile and passion were irresistible.

Eli was an active member of AA for over 30 years and his sobriety was paramount to him. He sponsored many over the years, using his knowledge to help others. He served on the leadership committee for the Gathering of the Eagles’ Memorial Day conference for many years, serving multiple times as master of ceremonies. Each year, he kicked off the event with a special song.

Eli was creative and mechanical. He made interesting string art and could fix anything. Following his work at the Texas Jewish Post, he and Linda opened Contempo Type and Printing, where he combined these talents. After many years Eli and Linda made the decision to close the print shop and later divorced. Eli continued as a sole proprietor in the printing business until he retired. Beyond his retirement from the printing industry, Eli never gave up his passion for performing Jewish music and teaching about Judaism, which brought him great joy.

Eli loved attending his children’s and later his grandchildren’s school programs and sporting events. He was always one of the loudest cheerleaders. He attended absolutely everything. His 11 grandchildren loved it when “Bito” was “in the house.”

Eli was predeceased by his parents and his sister Judy.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Amy Doty and her daughters Shea and Jessie; Reuben and Suzy Davidsohn and their daughters Tessa, Joey and Isabella; Jordana and Josh Bernstein and their children Rosie (Avi) Greenbaum, Zach, Micah and Shaya; Ethan and Liz Davidsohn and their daughters Fiona and Delilah; and his sister Brigitt Davidsohn and her children Lauren and Michael. He is also survived by his former wife, Linda Wisch-Davidsohn; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Steve (Fern Bryan) Wisch, Judy Wisch, Susan Wisch and Sharon (Alex) Wisch-Ray; many loving nephews; an even larger extended family; and many friends.

Rabbi Ari Sunshine officiated at a funeral service Monday, March 25, in the Beck Sanctuary at Congregation Shearith Israel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Zach Bernstein, Ben Fishman, Kyle Morris, Alex Ray, Benjamin Ray and Steve Wisch.

A shiva minyan was held at 6 p.m. at Congregation Shearith Israel with a reception following. Shiva minyans were held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and there will be a shiva minyan at 6:30 p.m. (visitation begins at 5:30 p.m.) Thursday at the home of Suzy and Reuben Davidsohn.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care Eli received at The Legacy Senior Communities, truly a gift to the Jewish community.

Donations in Eli’s memory are suggested for Legacy Senior Communities, Congregation Shearith Israel, Congregation Beth Torah or the charity of your choice.

Alan Gold

Alan Jay Gold

Alan Jay Gold, an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on March 13, 2024. He was born in New York City on Oct. 21, 1933, to Sonia Katzman Gold and Matthew Gold and raised in Oklahoma City. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and was a member of ZBT, where he gained his first entrepreneurial experience running the fraternity’s bar. Following his service in the Air Force, he moved to New York City and began his career at Macy’s. He later moved his family to Oklahoma City and started Accessory Lady, the nation’s first chain of women’s fashion accessory stores, which he sold to Melville Corporation in 1987.

He married the love of his life, Rita Sue Jaffe, on July 12, 1959. They shared a life filled with family, business, fun and philanthropy for over 64 years. He is survived by his daughter Mary Lee (Michael) Broder, son Jim (Beth) Gold and grandchildren Katie (Kyle Richless) and Brian Broder and Caroline and Matthew Gold. Following his retirement, Alan remained active in philanthropic and professional activities, serving as a board member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Temple Emanu-El, the Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies and the World of Children. He also fervently supported the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. In addition to serving as an original board member of Fossil, Inc., Alan mentored countless people, offering his sage advice as they began their careers. The Vogel Alcove was his greatest passion. He was a tireless advocate for homeless families, serving as the Alcove’s president and board member. Over the course of 30 years, he raised millions of dollars and positively impacted the lives of thousands of children and their families. Alan’s generosity and unwavering commitment to philanthropy and community came with a huge heart and genuine interest in everyone.

His efforts always centered on the cause rather than himself, serving as a constant reminder of one’s responsibilities beyond family and work. He leaves a beautiful legacy to his family and the many lives he touched. Contributions can be made to Vogel or the charity of one’s choice.

Charlene Nathan

Charlene Nathan

Charlene “Char” Nathan passed away peacefully on March 24, 2024. She was born July 4, 1954, in Fort Worth to Dr. Archie and Dorothy Broodo ob”m, growing up in Dallas, where she was close with her many relatives here and in Houston. She attended Hillcrest High School and was active in BBYO. She was independent and entrepreneurial from a young age, working part-time jobs while in school, before graduating at the top of her class with a B.S. in mathematics from the University of Houston, passing the famously difficult actuarial exam and then later working as a math teacher, as a computer systems engineer in the ‘80s for one of the first tax software companies and as a traveling and incredibly successful saleswoman.

Over the course of her life, soon after having her son, she lived as a single mom and over the years she battled and was victorious over Hodgkin’s lymphoma, then progressive multiple sclerosis, then repeat bouts of lymphoma and then breast cancer — suffering physically but living fully independently at home, with a constant simchas ha’chaim, happiness in life — true to her Hebrew name, Tzivia Simcha. One of her earliest responses to losing the ability to walk was to fly to Hawaii to swim with the dolphins.

Charlene was an avid lifelong and unbeatable player of mah jongg and other games. She had an active social life with her family and many friends. She was deeply and spiritually connected to her Judaism, and was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren living fully Jewish lives. She was a member and attendee at Congregation Ohr HaTorah Dallas from its inception in 1999. She was a happy and smiling regular at family Shabbos and Yuntiv tables — and at all family birthday and anniversary celebrations — and was often in the center of their planning. She treated everyone with a love, empathy and acceptance that was palpable.

Char loved her family dearly and always made sure that she was there for everyone — present without excuses — even if it meant overcoming her disabilities to take on difficult travel to attend weddings, simchas or just family vacations, even during COVID-19.

She was the treasured Mom to her son Zachary Michael Nathan and his wife Dara and the greatly adored “Nonny” to their children Naomi Evelyn, Judah Joseph and Abigail Miriam. She was not just a sister but a dear cherished friend to her siblings Marcia Rose Broodo Sinclair; Jack Broodo and his wife, Linda; and Kenneth Chaim Broodo and his wife, Beth. She was also the beloved aunt, “Tanta” and “G-Tan” to her nieces and nephews Shea Alyssa Sinclair; Chelsea Rhianna Litoff (neé Sinclair), her husband Austin Morris and their children Archer Louis and Marshall Aron; Nicholas David ob”m, Daniel Harrison, Michael and Caleb Benjamin Broodo; Rachel Rosenberg (neé Broodo), her husband Hillel Shlomo and their son Nechemia Aryeh; Leah Esther Margolies (neé Broodo), her husband Rafael Shmuel Chaim and their son Gavriel Azaryah; and Mordechai David Broodo. She was like an additional loving Mom to her nieces and nephews.

She adored and was adored by her mother and father, Dorothy and Archie Broodo, who preceded her in passing (Dorothy only this past summer) and is survived by her son Zach, daughter-in-law Dara and grandchildren Naomi, J.J. and Abby, who were the collective and absolute apple of her eye. She was the center connection point in our family and we are heartbroken. Her memory should be for a blessing.

The funeral was held March 25 at Sparkman-Hillcrest, officiated by Rabbi Aryeh Feigenbaum. Services were entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Rosalyn Rosenthal

Rosalyn Rosenthal

Fort Worth— Rosalyn (Roz) Gross Rosenthal, a beacon of generosity and a pillar of the Fort Worth community, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 99½ years old.

Roz was born on Sept. 18, 1924, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Sadie and David Gross. Her journey was one of remarkable achievements and deep connections. Fate serendipitously united her with 2nd Lt. E.M. “Manny” Rosenthal during the throes of World War II, igniting a love story that would endure the test of time and war. Following Manny’s return, the couple married and settled in Fort Worth, where Roz quickly became an esteemed member of the community.

Roz’s impact on Fort Worth was immeasurable. From her early days, she embraced her mother-in-law Annabel’s advice to “join everything,” a mantra that saw her immerse herself in the city’s philanthropic, religious and cultural fabric. Roz was not just a participant, but a leader, a driving force for change and support across many organizations. Her efforts ranged from underwriting the neonatal unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center to supporting the arts and ensuring the construction of a new temple for Beth-El Congregation. Her legacy includes the endowed clarinet chair at the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, the Rosenthal Dome at Bass Hall and significant contributions to the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, the American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Planned Parenthood, Oregon Health and Science University-MS Center, Myelin Repair Foundation and a chair in the MS Center Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Her partnership with Manny was not just personal, but also professional. When faced with financial hardship in the 1960s, Roz’s resilience shone brightly as she played a pivotal role in turning Standard Meat Company into a success, all while maintaining her and Manny’s commitment to philanthropy. In 1987, Roz and Manny donated funds for the first endowed chair in the United States to provide research and education in meat sciences at Texas A&M University in College Station. That same year, a West Campus building was renamed the E.M. “Manny” Rosenthal Meat Sciences and Technology Center.

Following Manny’s passing in 2001, Roz continued to be a driving force for good, leading community projects and serving on numerous boards, including the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, The Cliburn and the Fort Worth Opera. Her dedication to community service was recognized through numerous accolades, including being honored as a Great Woman of Texas and a Legacy Award recipient in 2016.

Roz’s legacy is carried on by her loving family, including her daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and John Mike Cohen; her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Rozanne Rosenthal; her grandchildren, Erin Cohen, Chloe Cohen, Ashli and Todd Blumenfeld, Madolin and Ben Rosenthal and Dr. Madelyn Rosenthal; and her great-grandchildren, Ely and Myles Uettwiller, Elanor and Will Blumenfeld and Hank, George and Robbie Rosenthal, all of whom reflect the love, strength and compassion that Roz exemplified throughout her life.

A funeral service was held on March 22 at Beth-El Congregation, with Rabbi Ralph Mecklenburger officiating. Following the service, Roz was laid to rest in the Beth-El section of Greenwood Memorial Park. The bearers of the casket included Alan Benjamin, Jack Benjamin, Todd Blumenfeld, John Mike Cohen, Marvin Lesser, Ben Rosenthal and Mark Wolens. Honorary bearers were Will Blumenfeld, Jon Brumley, Howard Katz, Nate Levine, Richard Mellina, Richard Minker, Hank Rosenthal, George Rosenthal, Robbie Rosenthal, Ricky Spiegel and Ely Uettwiller.

Those desiring to make memorial contributions are encouraged to honor Roz’s lifetime of giving with gifts to the Alzheimer’s Association of North Central Texas, Beth-El Congregation or the AIDS Outreach Center. Roz Rosenthal’s legacy will forever be a testament to a life lived with purpose, generosity and an unwavering commitment to the betterment of her community and the lives of those around her.

Mrs. Rosenthal’s family entrusted her care to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Harper & Lucas Funerals & Cremations (formerly Robertson Mueller Harper).

Morris Tauben

Morris Tauben

Morris Nathan Tauben, son of Selma and John Tauben (z”l), passed away suddenly, Saturday, March 23, 2024. He was born in Dallas on Dec. 17, 1958.

Morris lived the last 25 years as a resident of Community Homes for Adults, Inc. He led a purposeful and productive life there. His disability did not limit him and he lived his best life under their compassionate care and supervision.

Morris never met a stranger. He loved socializing, especially with his family and his CHAI “family.” He believed, and would tell anyone who would listen, that he was the Dallas Cowboys’ No. 1 fan. His greatest pleasure was getting to go to the Cowboys’ home games. He was easily the most optimistic fan, always saying the Cowboys were going to win the Super Bowl.

Morris could quote and sing any and all Motown songs and had a knack for remembering the artists and the lyrics. Not only did he like singing, but he loved dancing to the music as well.

His other interests included spending time at the JCC, working out and participating in the Habima Theatre, along with his CHAI friends. When he was younger, he loved taking part in Special Olympics basketball and baseball.

Morris’ favorite job was working at the Cowboys Sports Café in Valley Ranch. He was thrilled to meet and interact with many of the Dallas Cowboys’ players and fans.

Morris found true love when “his woman” (as he affectionately called her), Jane, moved into Todd House as a fellow resident. She greatly enriched and enhanced his life. They brought each other such joy and were looking forward to spending even more time together since her recent retirement.

Morris is survived by his brother, Sheldon Tauben; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandy and Mark Kaman and Jan and Bob Woerner; and nieces and nephews, Daniel, Josh, Adam, Haley, Laurel, Trenton and their families; and extended family members.

Graveside funeral services were held March 26 at Sparkman Hillcrest.

The family would especially like to thank the direct care staff and professionals at CHAI for providing the help Morris needed to live his life to the fullest.

Contributions in Morris’ memory may be made to Community Homes for Adults, Inc., 111615 Forest Central Drive, #100, Dallas, TX 75243 or a charity of your choice.