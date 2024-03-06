Obituaries: March 7th, 2024

Tina Epstein

Fern (Tina) Epstein died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2024, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born on Aug. 8, 1958, in Madrid, Spain, to parents David and Marie Luzzatto, Tina received her undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at Austin. Tina was an artist working in media whose vivid colors brighten the homes of many.

Tina was married to the love of her life, Leonard Epstein, for 37 years. In addition to Leonard, Tina is survived by parents David (Elvie) Luzzatto and Marie Luzzatto and mother-in-law Sylvia Epstein; children Benjamin Epstein (Ayelet Weiss), Sarah Epstein (Brian Fromm) and Sam Epstein (Rebecca Galin); and granddaughters Alyssa and Emily Fromm. She is also survived by siblings Marc Luzzatto and Françoise (Rich) Olschwanger and brothers- and sisters-in-law Barry and Dia Epstein, Jeff and Stephanie Epstein, Kevin and Lisa Epstein and Barbara Luzzatto.

Special thanks are extended to her caregivers and healthcare providers for their dedication and loving care.

A funeral service was held Feb. 28 at Congregation Shearith Israel.

Tina fought her Parkinson’s tenaciously and toward the end of her life made it her focus to enlighten the world through social media about the disease. Those wishing to honor her memory can support the following institutions: Parkinson Voice Project, Akiba Yavneh Academy of Dallas, Congregation Shearith Israel or the charity of your choice.

Stan Friedman

Alan Stanley (Stan) Friedman, 81, was born on Jan. 25, 1943, in Victoria, Texas. He was the son of Joseph and Henrietta Friedman. During his time at The University of Texas at Austin, Stan was a proud member of the Tau Delta fraternity, earning the affectionate nickname “Friedo.” He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Stan embarked on a career as a systems analyst with the federal government after completing his studies. Fate intervened one evening when he was introduced to his brother’s girlfriend’s sister, Marsha. Their connection blossomed, leading to marriage. Together, they welcomed twin sons and later a third son into their family.

Stan was deeply involved in the Jewish community of Dallas. He worked at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and served on several local congregation boards. His passion for Jewish education and study was evident and he took great pride in sharing his knowledge with others.

However, Stan’s most meaningful role was as a funeral director serving the Dallas Jewish community. His dedication and compassion were unwavering.

Stan’s beloved wife, Marsha, passed away in January of this year. Their enduring love spanned 56 years. He followed her shortly thereafter, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of service.

In addition to his wife Marsha, Stan was predeceased by his cherished son, Mark Friedman; brothers, David “Chippo” Friedman and Michael Friedman; and cherished sister-in-law, Nikki Bennett.

He is survived by his sons, Joel Friedman (and wife Kellyn) and Jeff Friedman (and wife Tammy). His grandchildren — Blake, Sarah, Brett and Brooke — brought him immense joy. Great-grandchildren Mia Jade Friedman and Josie Mae Barrett added another layer of love to his life. He also leaves behind a niece and nephew.

A graveside service was held on March 1 in the Mount Zion Section of Restland Memorial Park with Rabbi David Barnett officiating.