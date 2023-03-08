Sandra Bodner

Sandra Louise Cohen Bodner passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2023, surrounded by family who adored and loved her.

Sandra was born in Gonzales, Texas, the third of four children to Matilda Lippman and Abe Cohen, on Dec. 7, 1930.

Sandra was a fashion model while in her youth and teens, often seen modeling at her Uncle Meyer’s suite at the Apparel Mart. Sandra was a fabulous ballroom dancer and loved great music.

During her years as a member of the Plano Senior Center, she made many friendships playing cards and mah jongg as well as playing weekly with friends from childhood for many years.

Her last 25 years was spent living with her daughter Karen in their home in Plano. Her son Mark and his wife Jody moved in with them to help care for her while her daughter traveled for business.

Sandra adored her kids, but once the first of four grandchildren was born, she loved and doted on them.

Sandra loved to travel and took many cruises. One of her fondest memories was taking an Alaskan cruise and traveling to Europe with her daughter Karen.

Sandra was predeceased by her siblings, Maureen Greenberg, Carol Brin and Barry Cohen.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Pamela “Jody” Rosen, daughter Karen MacDonald and son Jody Rosen; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many cousins and extended family members.

A graveside service for Sandra was held March 7 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas. Memorial donations may be made to the Morris Animal Foundation at https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org. Those wishing to send condolences or sign the online guestbook may visit www.teddickeywestfuneral.com.

Berta Goetz

Berta Thalheimer Goetz died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, surrounded by her family. Berta was born July 29, 1927 in Tubingen, Germany. Due to the coming war, her family moved to Belgrade when she was 6 years old. As World War II progressed, they realized they needed to move again. In 1939, her family then immigrated to the United States, beginning a new life in Philadelphia. After high school, Berta attended Moore College of Art and Design. Upon graduating Moore, she had a short but successful commercial art career in New York City. She often traveled home on the weekends with the son of a family friend, Arno Goetz. When he had a job offer in Dallas, Arno proposed. Ready for the adventure, Berta accepted. They were married March 31, 1951, and they arrived in Dallas on April Fool’s Day. Arno and Berta had four children: Eva, Jacob, Esther and Dan. Berta was active in Shearith Israel’s Sisterhood, where she excelled at event planning, decorating and recipe testing for the Shearith Israel cookbook. She was a wonderful cook and many of her recipes are still in use by her family today. She continued to practice her art throughout her life, whether painting landscapes at South Padre Island, a favorite family retreat, to designing and stitching needlepoint canvases. Later in life, Berta became an avid golfer, even winning the Women’s Championship at the Columbian Club of Dallas’ annual tournament.

She is survived by Eva Goetz, Jacob (Rebecca) Goetz, Esther Light and Dan (Laurie) Goetz. Grandchildren: Ana and Serena Adlerstein; Sam, Arno and Harris Goetz; and Mia and Noah Goetz.

Graveside services were held at Shearith Israel Memorial Park on Feb. 28. Contributions can be made to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum and Congregation Shearith Israel.

Margery Karpel

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margery Karpel on Feb. 24, 2023, in Dallas. She was 90 years young! She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and the arts including the symphony. She loved visiting with her JCC community friends.

Margery Nudelman was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 23, 1932. She grew up in Chicago before relocating to Dallas, where she met the love of her life, Frank Karpel. They shared a beautiful life together for 52 years, filled with love, laughter and joy.

Margery was a devoted mother to her four children, Janet (Brian) Coppinger, Robert (Pam) Karpel, Karen (Edward Alonzo, now deceased) Karpel and Mark (Lisa) Karpel. She was also a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Ryan, Ally, Adam, Parker and Corey.

Margery (known by her grandkids as “Mema”) loved poetry, spending her days at the Jewish Community Center of Dallas and enjoying every second with her family.

Her family and friends will miss Margery dearly, but they will always cherish the memories they shared with her.

The family requests that donations be made to the Jewish Community Center Senior Department, JWVA, Hadassah and/or Temple Emanu-El.

Arrangements were under the direction of North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane, Dallas, TX 75234.

Cynthia Labovitz

FORT WORTH — Cynthia Hayman Labovitz, born Dec. 24, 1947, passed away Friday evening, March 3, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Cynthia moved from Boston, Massachusetts, to Fort Worth when she married the love of her life, Harry Labovitz, after knowing him for only six weeks. People called them crazy; however, May 28 would have marked their 45th wedding anniversary. She and Harry had three beautiful children, Eric, Darcy and Jill; and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Early education was her passion and Cynthia taught preschool for over 25 years. She founded The Playhouse Academy Preschool and built it into one of the most revered preschools in the city.

She was a true treasure; loved by everyone who met her, and will be greatly missed.

A service at the grave was held on March 8 in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at Beth-El Congregation. A shiva minyan took place that evening at the Temple.

Please consider a donation in her name to Creel Family Philanthropies benefiting The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, https://events.lls.org/pages/ntx/2022givingdrive (place Creel Family Philanthropies in the memo area), Beth-El Congregation or The Playhouse Academy PTO.

Robin Melamed

Robin Melamed passed away March 3, 2023, in Houston. Robin was born on Dec. 29, 1973, and lived a life filled with love, laughter and kindness.

Robin was a devoted wife to Evan Melamed and a loving mother to Max and Jake, a wonderful sister to Tara Liebnick, an incredible daughter to Jane Gold and Paul and Suzzane Gold and a beloved daughter-in-law to Leon and Maureen Melamed. She cherished her family above all else and always put their needs before her own. Robin had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Robin grew up in New York City and would always come down to Texas to visit her dad in Dallas. Robin liked the weather in Texas better and attended The University of Texas at Austin, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Professionally, Robin worked her entire career with JP Morgan Chase as a project manager and then a business analyst. She was highly respected in her office. She was known for her attention to detail, her exceptional work ethic and her ability to connect with others on a personal level.

Robin was always up for a good book, making lists of everything and anything, and she was always busy playing cards and games with her friends and family. Her intelligence and quickness made her a fierce competitor, and she won her last game of Rummikub only a couple of days ago.

Robin will be deeply missed by her family, friends and colleagues. Her warmth, generosity and positive spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

A funeral service was held for family and close friends to honor Robin’s life and legacy on March 5 in The Bender Memorial Chapel at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery.

Donations can be made to MD Anderson (www.mdanderson.org) or a charity of your choice.

Rest in peace, Robin. You will be forever loved and never forgotten.

Paul Rifkin

Paul Rifkin passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Rifkin and Miriam Kavior Rifkin, and by his brother, Ben Rifkin.

Paul was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 20, 1928. Paul and Phyllis Kirshenbaum met and fell in love as teenagers. The only year they were apart was when Paul served in occupied Japan while in the army after World War II. Paul and Phyllis were married Dec. 26, 1948.

Paul graduated from Omaha University in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in business and engineering. He spent most of his career in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. He and Phyllis lived in Omaha until 1972. Paul was transferred to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they lived for 12 years. He and Phyllis moved to Dallas in 1984.

Paul is survived by his wife of 74 years, Phyllis, and sons Bob (Debbie), Bill (Susan), Ed (Deby) and Don (Melissa). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kate (Greg), Kenneth (Jaime), Brian (Lauranne), Michael, Dany, Gabe, Moses and Ezra, and one great-grandchild, Corey Lynn.

Paul was a kind man, devoted to his family, who went through life with good intentions and goodwill to all he met along the way.

Memorials may be made to Jewish War Veterans Harvey J. Bloom Post #256, Congregation Beth Torah or the charity of your choice.

Heinz Wallach

Heinz Meir Wallach, 102, passed away March 3, 2023, just shy of his 103rd birthday.

He was born May 23, 1920, in Baumbach, Germany, the son of Gerdi and Leopold and brother of Liesel — none of whom survived the Holocaust. Heinz was sent to Buchenwald the day after Kristallnacht in November 1938. After two months there, he embarked on a two-year ordeal that included working at a labor camp and being transported on a very small ship which held many refugees and was barely equipped with water and food. Upon arrival at Haifa port the ailing, weak passengers were transferred to a larger ship to be transported to Mauritius, an island off the Pacific Ocean, which was plagued with malaria and other diseases. The Hagana provided the a bomb to the refugees with the hope that the ship would be damaged and the people would be allowed to disembark; however, the British authorities pushed the people to the bottom of the ship and 253 people, who had finally reached what they hoped was a safe haven, drowned. Mr. Wallach was one of the fortunate ones who jumped off the ship into the cold winter waters and survived. He was caught by the British soldiers and was imprisoned in a British concentration camp for a year before reaching freedom.

He served in four Israeli wars and was injured in the Six-Day War. Mr. Wallach and his wife, Doris, of blessed memory, moved from Israel to Dallas to be close to their daughters and grandchildren. However, he always considered Israel to be his homeland, rather than Germany, his birthplace where his parents and 15-year-old sister were murdered.

“After I lost my parents and sister, my life began again when I met my wife and we began a family. They are my passion. Life is about strength and belief and long ago I hoped to survive,” Wallach told the TJP on the occasion of his 101st birthday. “There have been many hard times but my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren, they give me strength.”

The Wallachs lived across the street from the JCC and were regulars, playing aerial tennis; Heinz never missed an opportunity to catch a game of ping-pong. The family has long been connected to Congregation Shearith Israel, where his daughter Tamar has tutored more than three decades of b’nai mitzvah children.

Wallach was predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years, Doris, and his daughter Ruth (Yoram) Block.

He is survived by his daughter Tamar (Arthur) Leventhal; grandchildren: Lisa (Ryan) Leventhal Alexander, Daniel Leventhal, Eran (Maripaz) Block and Limor Block; and great-grandchildren: Jordan Heinz Alexander, Benjamin and Emily Block and Danielle, Allan, Mark and Lily Garcia.

“My life, this long life, has always been in the hands of the Almighty,” said Wallach about reaching his 101st birthday.

A graveside service was held at Sparkman-Hillcrest Cemetery on March 5.

Please consider a contribution in Heinz’s memory to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Congregation Shearith Israel or the charity of your choice.

Myra Zalk

Myra Zalk passed away Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 87 in Dallas. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she eventually settled in Dallas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, stepmother and stepgrandmother.

Myra was predeceased by her first husband, Lawrence Miner (father of her children), and second husband, Mark Zalk.

She is survived by her sons, Adam (Helaine) Miner and Ethan (Lisa) Miner; four grandchildren (Joel, Ellen, Jessica and Liana); stepchildren Karen Ellis, Hanna Smith and Bruce Zalk; and step-grandchildren.

Avi Mitzner of Congregation Shearith Israel officiated at a graveside service at Mount Zion Cemetery on Feb. 17.

Please consider a donation in Myra’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.