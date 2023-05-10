Obituaries: May 10, 2023

Ruth Berkowitz

FORT WORTH — Ruth Cecille Hendelman Berkowitz, born June 3, 1933, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, May 2, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 89.

Ruth was born and raised in Fort Worth and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School, where she met her husband, Jerry G. Berkowitz. At the young age of 19, the “Southern Belle” married the tough kid from the Bronx; they remained married for over 65 years before Jerry’s death in 2017.

She graduated from Texas Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in reading and was a committed educator. Her specialty was helping those who needed additional support to reach their educational goals. She worked as a teacher at the elementary, middle school and college levels and retired after working many years with the Fort Worth Independent School District in their division of adult education, helping adults prepare and obtain their General Education Degrees (GED). She instilled in her family the value of education and a love of reading.

She was a devoted wife and mother, remaining by her husband’s side throughout his many challenges and holding her daughter’s hand at her passing. She taught her family how to be resilient and face adversity with grace.

Ruth was a gracious lady and a loyal friend. She loved her family and it brought her great joy to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many friends. She leaves a legacy of love, the gift of family and an example of how to be quietly courageous and brave.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice and her devoted caregivers, Thaisey, Grace and Angel.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Holly Berkowitz Clegg.

In addition to her children, Ilene and Bart Putterman, Michael and Jane Berkowitz and Mike Clegg, she is survived by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Following a funeral service on May 4 in the Kornbleet Memorial Chapel, she was laid to rest next to her husband in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery.

Contributions to support the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson would be appreciated. Donations can be made to http://www.mdanderson.org/cleggfund.

Ruth’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.