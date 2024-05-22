Obituaries: May 23, 2024

Mark Jacobs

Mark Jacobs

Mark Jacobs, 83, of Plano, passed away on May 12, 2024.

Mark was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Rose and Irving Jacobs on June 11, 1940. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and then went on to earn bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There he met his future wife, Irene Grandberg. Together they moved to New Jersey, where he worked as an engineer for Bell Labs — and as a result of corporate restructurings AT&T, Lucent and Tyco — for 40 years. He was very involved in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers International Telecommunications Energy Conference and served in a number of roles, including plenary speaker and conference chair.

In 1989, Mark’s job brought him to Dallas. He and Irene bought a house on Applecross Lane, where they lived until they moved into The Legacy Willow Bend in 2022.

After receiving over 60 patents, he retired as an engineer and started a new career in patent law. Outside of work, he enjoyed learning and doing home projects, as well as staying active in skiing, windsurfing and sailing.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Irving Jacobs, and his younger brother, Matthew Jacobs. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Irene Jacobs; his son, Dave (Kathleen) Jacobs; his daughter, Debbie (Dan) Cohn; and his four grandchildren, Brian Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, Ari Cohn and Etan Cohn.

The graveside funeral service was held at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas on May 14, with Rabbi Michael Kushnick of Congregation Anshai Torah officiating. Services were entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals. Shiva was held at The Legacy Willow Bend on May 14 and at the home of Debbie and Dan Cohn on May 15 and 16.

Please consider making a memorial donation to North Texas Food Bank, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Congregation Anshai Torah or a charity of your choice.