Obituaries: May 2nd, 2024

Louis Akop

Louis Akop, 87, beloved father and grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family April 22, 2024.

“Louie” was born in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 1 1936, and came to the United States after escaping Nazi Germany.

He lived in New York City and met the love of his love Marsha Wolin. Together they had two daughters whom he adored. He was also dedicated to his son Marc, from a previous marriage.

Louis then moved to Dallas and pursued his career in food and beverage. He was considered an icon in the business and called “Big Lou” by those who loved and admired him.

He will be known for his easy smile, his funny stories and his zest for life.

He loved his children, he adored his grandson Brett Akop and loved talking about food. He was the original foodie.

We are grateful for the extra days beyond longevity and his wit and stories throughout his life.

Louis is survived by daughters Lizbeth Kim Akop and Felicia Bonnie Akop; son Marc Akop; grandson Brett Akop; and son-in-law Cliff Olstad.

He will have a military funeral and a celebration of life that will be announced.

Dr. Marvin Gerard

Dr. Marvin Gerard, 94, died on Thursday, April 18, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born June 5, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York to Saul and Anne Gluckstern. Marvin’s love for his family and his passion to serve others created his legacy.

He graduated from Tulane University and State University of New York-Downstate Medical School. In 1953, he met the love of his life, Eunice Greenblatt, whom he wed in 1954. The following day, they moved to Dallas, where he would begin his journey at Parkland Hospital as an intern and then resident. Following residency in OBGYN, he entered the Air Force, serving at both Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda and Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth.

In 1960, he started his practice of obstetrics and gynecology in Richardson. He served on the attending staff of Baylor University Medical Center and moved to the inaugural attending staff of Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas in 1966. His calmness and expertise allowed his medical practice to grow expeditiously. He brought thousands of newborns into the world with many of them continuing to stay in contact over the years. He retired at the age of 85 in 2014. Respected and loved by many of his colleagues, nurses and patients over his 54-year career, they all benefited from his immense knowledge and compassionate care.

In 1965, Marvin, along with Henry Jacobus, Jr., founded Temple Shalom, a thriving Reform Jewish Congregation. He served as the temple’s second president. In the same year, he became very active in the formation of the Southwestern Gynecologic Assembly and later served as its president. Marvin’s love of music was pervasive throughout his life. As a child he studied piano, later adding clarinet and saxophone. In high school, he had his own swing band and became first chair clarinet in both his high school orchestra and college symphonic band. Attending Tanglewood in 1952, reinforced his love of classical music and he subsequently branched out into opera, swing and jazz.

He and Eunice were devoted to each other for the duration of their marriage, and he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and close friends. He was a true Dallas Cowboy fan through good years and bad.

Marvin only saw the love and good in people and patients. He inspired everyone around him with his gentle spirit and kindness.

He will be missed forever. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Eunice Gerard; children Clay Gerard (Lauren), Bret Gerard (Lori), Quin Gerard (Dana), Cameron Gerard (Jamie) and Ondria Gadd (Graham); grandchildren Ryan Gerard (Katlyn), Olivia Gerard, Lisa Gerard, Lindsay Gerard, Justin Levy (Emily), Brandon Levy (Krystine), Sarah Sorkin (Mel), Paul Gerard (Taylor), Lydia Millhorn (Peter), Hayden Gerard, Preston Gerard, Evyn Gadd, Rachael Gadd and Micah Gadd; and five great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to Temple Shalom Dallas Music Fund, Parkland Health Foundation or to the charity of your choice.

Services entrusted to Stephen B. Blend through Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Charles Donald (Don) Stahl

Charles Donald (Don) Stahl, 92, passed away April 22, 2024. Don was born in Dallas during the Great Depression to immigrant parents, I.L. (Louis) and Sarah Stahl. He lived in Dallas his entire life. After earning a BBA in Accounting from SMU, he served two years in the U.S. Army. While stationed at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Don met his true love, Elaine Nebenzahl, and they married in 1955.

Elaine and Donny (as she affectionately called him) settled in Dallas, where he joined his father in what was then Lone Star Coffee Co. and Stahl Manufacturing Co. on South Ervay Street. The father and son team grew the business into what became Lone Star Institutional Grocers, for many years a leading broadline foodservice distributor supplying restaurants and institutions throughout DFW and North Texas, until Don’s retirement in 1998 when he sold Lone Star to a Fortune 500 competitor.

Don always left work to be home in time for dinner, not only because Elaine was a wonderful cook, but because he was a devoted husband and father to their two children, Susan and Bennett. Don loved and adored his children. He and Elaine raised Susan and Bennett in a home marked by kindness, love, intellectual curiosity and devotion to Shabbos dinner every Friday night and the Dallas Cowboys every Sunday. Don and Elaine, with their lifelong friends Fred and Naomi, held season tickets to the Cowboys from the early Cotton Bowl years, continuously for decades. Don and Elaine were longtime members of Congregation Shearith Israel, where Don served as congregation president in the early 1980s during a period of major expansion.

Don and Elaine’s great joy later in life was spending time with their three grandchildren, Louis, Debra and Matt, frequently having them spend the night, attending their school events and traveling together and with each grandchild separately on sightseeing trips to New York, Washington and elsewhere. Don and Elaine lovingly celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2020.

Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elaine Stahl, and his brothers Sidney Stahl and Harvey Stahl.

He is survived by his sister Helen Rosenberg; daughter Susan Stahl and wife Jane Stepak; son Bennett Stahl and wife Shelly; grandson Louis Stahl and wife Debbi; granddaughter Debra Stahl; grandson Matt Stahl; and great-grandchildren Elliott Stahl and Nathan Stahl.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, April 28, at Shearith Israel Cemetery on Dolphin Road in Dallas, with Rabbi Shira Wallach and Cantor Itzhak Zhrebker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Cong. Shearith Israel.