Obituaries: May 30th, 2024

Patricia Peiser

Our dear mother, Patricia Levy Peiser, daughter of Mignon and Sanford Levy, passed away May 17, 2024, three months shy of her 102nd birthday. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 8, 1922, where she grew up and married our father, Maurice Bondy Peiser from Independence, Missouri, Dec. 26, 1946.

Pat lived an amazing life. She was trained as a professional social worker. In 1955, the family moved to Dallas, where she lived for 67 years. Just before her 99th birthday she moved to Cabot Park Village in Newton, Massachussetts to be near her two children.

She was a dedicated member of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), becoming president of the Dallas section in 1960 and later served as national secretary of the organization. Through NCJW, she was a founder of Literacy Instruction for Texas in Dallas (Operation LIFT) in 1961. In 1966, Pat joined the Scottish Rite Crippled Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where she established the social work department helping children and their families throughout the state of Texas. She was also a founder of the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers and its first president as well as president of the Texas State Cerebral Palsy Association. After she retired, she started a program led by NCJW called Safeguards for Seniors and gave presentations and assistance throughout North Texas to help seniors make their homes safer and to resolve prescription drug conflicts through regular medication reviews. Pat received many commendations and awards including the Maura Women Helping Women Award from the Texas Women’s Foundation which she received in 2009 along with former First Lady Laura Bush. In 2015, she received the NCJW Dallas’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

She is survived by her son Richard (Beverly Siegal) and daughter Nancy (Monty Krieger), both of whom live in the Boston area; four grandchildren Allison and Michael Peiser and Jonathan and Josh Krieger; and six great-grandchildren Alejandro, Joaquin, Jacob, Izzy, Ari and Miles.

The funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Temple Emanu-El.

Donations may be sent to the Pat Peiser Scholarship at Scottish Rite for the Children Legacy Scholarship Program or to the National Council of Jewish Women.