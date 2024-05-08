Obituaries: May 9th, 2024

Laurie Gidlow

Laurie Ann Freeman Gidlow, 77, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024. Laurie was born on March 16, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia. She went to Grady High School, graduated from Georgia State University and received a master’s in teaching from Webster College. Laurie was a devoted teacher until her final days. She mostly taught in the Richardson ISD in various elementary schools. Later in her career she became an English as a Second Language teacher. She impacted so many students and their families inside and outside the classroom. Even after retirement she went back to the classroom at Temple Emanu-El Preschool.

Laurie was a loyal friend, including many dating back to her childhood. She always enjoyed going to lunch with her teacher friends and playing mah jongg and canasta with her girlfriends. She always had a sense of adventure for travel and was willing to pack her bags at a moment’s notice. The beach in Destin, Florida, was her favorite place to be. She was looking forward to her most recent planned adventure in Italy next month with her husband.

Laurie was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Bernard and Shirley Freeman, and her younger brother, Paul Freeman, all of Atlanta.

Laurie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert (Bob) Gidlow; her two daughters, Hillary (Gidlow) and son-in-law Craig Levy of Atlanta and their daughters Allison and Suzanne; Mindy (Gidlow) and Greg Rudisill of Frisco and their children Sophia and Andon Chernow and Payton-Siena Rudisill. She is also survived by her younger sister Melanie (Freeman) and Ricky Fine of Memphis; her sisters-in law Viki Freeman of Atlanta and Jane Gidlow LeMaster of St. Louis; her mother-in-law Sylvia Gidlow of St. Louis; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.

In Laurie’s memory, a donation to Temple Emanu-El Preschool in Dallas would be most meaningful.

Roslyn ‘Roz’ Polakoff

Roslyn “Roz” Polakoff passed away peacefully on April 30, 2024, at the age of 93 at The Legacy Midtown Park in Dallas, her caring home for the past two years. Roz was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Alvin “Dick” Polakoff; her daughter, Deena Fay Polakoff; and her parents, Jack Miller and Ethel Dekoven Miller. She is survived by her son, Lee Adam Polakoff, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Roz was born on Dec. 3, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois. She and her husband Dick Polakoff settled in Skokie, Illinois, where they raised their two children, Lee Adam and Deena Fay Polakoff. While in Skokie, she proudly noted that she was a top salesperson for magazines. They enjoyed their later years in West Palm Beach, Florida, and finally in Dallas. Roz was also an active volunteer and officer of The Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary.

Her favorite pastimes were stitching needlepoint on canvas and knitting afghans for her family. Her laughter, smiles, creativity and humor will be remembered by all her loved ones.

Funeral services were held graveside on May 3 at Sparkman Hillcrest in Dallas.

Donations in her memory may be made to Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary in care of the Dallas JCC, 7900 Northaven Road, Dallas, TX 75230.

Seymour Thum

Seymour Ralph Thum, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully April 30, 2024, in Dallas at the age of 93. Sy was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Sally and Morris Thum. He was married to Barbara Kreditor for 57 years. After leaving the Army, Sy graduated with an engineering degree from North Carolina State University. Sy’s home for over 55 years was in Dallas. He was very involved in numerous charities including Shearith Israel Synagogue, the JCC, The Greenhill School, Dallas Symphony Orchestra and volunteering teaching diabetes management at the VA. He was preceded in death by his parents Sally and Morris Thum, his wife Barbara Thum and his sister Roslyn Lucks. He is survived by four children: Brian and Barbara Thum, Andrea and Jon Cohen, Sharon and Mikel Bowers and Michael and Sherry Thum. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Thum, Erica Thum and Matan Agam, Zachary and Loren Thum, Brittany Thum, Max Thum, Rachel Solomon, Brooks Thum and Greyson Bowers. Gal Agam is the lone great-grandchild. The funeral service was on May 2 at Temple Emanu-El. Donations can be made in his name at Jewish Family Services and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.