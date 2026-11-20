Annette Rosen

Aug. 14, 1935–Oct. 25, 2026

Annette Fargotstein Rosen, 91, of Plano passed away surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 25, 2026.

Annette was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Galveston to Edward and Ethel Fargotstein. She met Allan Rosen at the University of Texas, and they married Aug. 8, 1954. They lived in Lubbock for more than 50 years before moving to Plano in 2011.

Annette was a devoted wife to her beloved Allan and a constant source of support during his business career in Lubbock, including Flip Side Records. Additionally, she enjoyed her years working for Dr. Ron North and was a pillar of the city’s Jewish community, especially the Sisterhood of Temple Shaareth Israel.

She built her life around caring for and cherishing her four children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After Allan’s death in 2011, she showed incredible strength, resilience and independence in creating a new chapter of life at The Legacy at Willow Bend in Plano, establishing deep friendships and winning many games of mah jongg.

She leaves behind her son Barry Rosen and his wife Melanie; daughter Jan Luskey and Bob Grossman; daughter Cheryl Halpern and her husband Andy; and son Gary Rosen and his wife Lara Heimert; grandchildren Philip Rosen (and wife Alyssa Hinson), David Rosen, Lauren Taube, Brett Luskey (and wife Emily), Jennifer Roosth (and husband Brian), Eric Halpern (and wife Angella), Tyler Halpern (and wife Hannah Fuchshuber), Samuel Rosen, Joseph Rosen and Max Heimert; great-grandchildren Caleb Luskey, Sydney Luskey, Olivia Luskey, Aiden Taube, Mia Taube, Brady Roosth and Avery Roosth; and sister Elka Booth and her husband Sid.

Graveside services were held Oct. 29, 2026, at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

The family requests donations to Congregation Shaareth Israel in Lubbock or a charity of one’s choice.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at The Legacy at Willow Bend in Plano.

Annette Rosen was a woman of valor, love and devotion. Her warmth was felt by everyone, and her memory will live on across the generations of her growing family.

Pamela Ann Kalpin

Jan. 3, 1968–Oct. 31, 2026

Pamela Ann (Kreitman) Kalpin, 58, of Aubrey, passed away on the morning of Oct. 31, 2026, after battling a months-long illness.

Pam was born Jan. 3, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Arvin and Arlene Kreitman. Pam married her husband on Jan. 18, 1997, and eventually welcomed the birth of her two children. She was a major contributor in organizing neighborhood groups, such as the Bunco and Jewish Ladies Clubs. She was very present in her children’s lives through her roles including co-leader in Girl Scouts, band mom and Sunday school teacher. She lived a fulfilling life of continuous curiosity, hope, joy and love.

Pam will be remembered for her warmth, enthusiasm for life and friendly, approachable demeanor. Her internal strength and hardworking nature shone through the many local groups and organizations she founded and operated. Her laughter and humor were contagious, radiating joy and life into every space she entered. To Pam, nobody was a stranger — only a friend she hadn’t met yet. She listened, supported and welcomed every question, grievance and request for advice. Pam was a music lover, an entertainer, the life of the party, a best friend, a caregiver and the best mom, sister and daughter. She was a woman of many hats and a person filled with boundless love. Beloved by many, she touched countless souls and will be deeply missed.

Pam is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Michael Kalpin; her daughters, Megan and Julie; her mother, Arlene Kreitman; her brothers, Jerry Kreitman and his wife, Lori, and Ricky Kreitman; several nieces and nephews; and five beloved great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Arvin Kreitman.

The family requests donations be made in Pam’s memory to Scottish Rite for Hospital for Children or the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Stephen Blend and to Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Barnett ‘Barry’ Marx Solomon

Aug. 22, 1926–Nov. 7, 2026

Barnett “Barry” Marx Solomon was born Aug. 22, 1926, and passed away Nov. 7, 2026, in Plano at the age of 100.

Barry was born and raised in Dallas. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and attended North Texas Agricultural College for one year before joining the Naval Air Corps at just 17 years old. During World War II, he served as a turret gunner on a torpedo bomber. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Barry returned to school and began his early career with Western Union Telegraph Company, followed by General Electric.

On March 13, 1949, Barry married Teresa Kessner, the love of his life, exactly one year after their first date. Their marriage was filled with love, family and many wonderful adventures. In 1953, Barry joined Texas Instruments, where he began in engineering design drafting and later held several corporate management positions in the Worldwide Facilities organization. He enjoyed a distinguished 36-year career with the company.

As a young man, Barry enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and was an amateur ham radio operator. Later in life, some of his happiest times were spent teaching his children and grandchildren to fish during family vacations in Galveston. Barry and Teresa especially treasured family trips and cruises, creating memories that would last a lifetime.

One of Barry’s greatest passions for more than 65 years was singing tenor with the Big D Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Music and fellowship remained an important part of his life for decades.

Teresa and Barry were among the original residents of The Legacy at Willow Bend, where Teresa passed away in 2013 after 64 years of marriage.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Sadie Angrist Solomon and Theodore “Ted” Solomon; his brother, Lawrence Solomon; his daughter, Lori Ann Solomon; his son-in-law, Larry Goldberg; and his granddaughter, Rebecca Goldberg Snyder.

Barry is survived by his children, Carol Goldberg, David and Susan Solomon, and Scott and Tracey Solomon; his grandchildren, Zach and Melissa Goldberg, Amanda and Brent Young, Edmund Snyder, Drew and Lauren Solomon, Blake and Reagan Solomon, Beth and Paul Watley, Danny and Sloane Solomon, and Riley and Jen Trevino; 21 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Elaine Solomon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and caregivers at The Legacy at Willow Bend for the loving care, kindness and compassion they showed Barry over the years. Their dedication and friendship meant so much to him and his family and will always be deeply appreciated.

Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at Congregation Shearith Israel Cemetery in Dallas.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Congregation Shearith Israel or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were provided by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas.