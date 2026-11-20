Jeanne Lee Rosenthal Miller

Oct. 15, 1935 – Nov. 13, 2026

Jeanne Lee Rosenthal Miller, 91, a lifelong Texan, passed away peacefully Nov. 13, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Following the loss of her beloved husband, Barry, she died of a broken heart. High school sweethearts, Jeanne and Barry shared nearly 70 years of marriage.

A proud University of Texas Longhorn, Jeanne showed her adventurous spirit early. When Barry was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Navy, Jeanne missed him so deeply that her parents finally told her to go marry him. At just 20 years old, she boarded one plane after another, all on her own, to reach him. They lived in Japan for 22 months before returning to Dallas to raise their family. Together, they traveled across the United States and around the world, though Jeanne often said she didn’t care where they went as long as she was beside Barry.

In Dallas, Jeanne kept the books for the family’s women’s apparel business, Prophecy, and later worked for many years at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Deeply committed to her community, she volunteered with the Friends of the Dallas Public Library and served on the Dallas Library Board. At Temple Emanu-El, her lifelong congregation, she spent years ensuring older members received a handwritten card on their birthdays.

Jeanne loved a good book, a challenging puzzle and lively games of Words With Friends with family and friends across the country. An accomplished knitter, she won multiple ribbons at the State Fair of Texas, taking particular pride in winning a blue ribbon and Best of Show honors for her afghan.

Nowhere was Jeanne happier than hosting a house full of family for Thanksgiving. Everyone received a kitchen assignment so she could attend the annual Dallas Cowboys game, returning home just in time to put the finishing touches on dinner — miraculously getting everyone seated at the table by 7:30.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Barry. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, whom she loved equally as her own: Cathy (Peter) McCoppin, Mark (Laurie) Miller and Bret (Julie) Miller; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Faith Feingold, each of whom shared a special bond with her. Her family will forever miss her radiant smile, her easy laugh and the warmth that made everyone feel deeply loved.

Memorial donations may be made to Temple Emanu-El, the Alzheimer’s Association, North Texas Food Bank or Friends of the Dallas Public Library.

Services entrusted to Sparkman-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Jesse Nadel

March 24, 1959–Nov. 2, 2026

Jesse Nadel passed away Nov. 2, 2026.

Jesse was born March 24, 1959, to Miranda and Eli Nadel in Miami, Florida.

He worked for General Dynamics for 38 years, which later became Lockheed Martin.

Jesse met the love of his life, Neomi Asayag, while working on a project in Israel. They married and had three beautiful children.

When he retired a few years ago, he became a docent at the Mid America Flight Museum in North Fort Worth.

Jesse was a member of the Working Group for Traditional Judaism in Tarrant County. He was a founding member of Kehilla Tzur Yisroel, an Orthodox congregation in Fort Worth, and helped lead services. He also enjoyed the kehillah at Chabad of Southlake with Rabbi Levi Gurevitch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eli Nadel.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Neomi; mother, Miranda; children, Michael of Austin, Michelle (Logan) Bonathan of Michigan and Josh of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Samson and Alice Bonathan; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside services were held Nov. 4 at Ahavath Sholom Cemetery in Fort Worth, with Rabbi Levi Gurevitch officiating.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Chabad of Southlake, 1970 E. Dove Road, Southlake, TX 76069, or the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Trey Harper of Harper and Lucas Funeral Home, formerly Robertson Mueller Harper.

Susan Ruth Soll

July 19, 1938 – Nov. 6, 2026

Susan Ruth Soll, 88, passed away peacefully in San Rafael, California, on Nov. 6, 2026. A wife, mother, grandmother, gardener, traveler, reader and devoted follower of politics, she leaves a legacy of kindness and strong convictions.

Susan was born July 19, 1938, to Leonard and Ida Cohn in Brooklyn, New York, where she grew up with her older brother, Norman. She attended Midwood High School and graduated from Brooklyn College. In 1960, she married Bronx native Maxwell Herman Soll. The couple settled in Brooklyn, where Susan taught high school history in the New York City public schools. She gave birth to her first daughter, Nancy, in 1963. Two years later, the couple’s second daughter, Lisa, was born. The family moved to El Paso in 1966, where Maxwell served as an Army physician.

In 1970, Susan and her family returned to Brooklyn, where they purchased a home in the Midwood neighborhood. She gave birth to her third child, David, in 1971. She returned to school a few years later, earning a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University.

In 1978, Susan and her family returned to Texas, joining her brother Norman and his family in Dallas. She launched a successful career as a psychiatric social worker, first at Jewish Family Service and then for many years as a private practitioner. She developed a thriving practice in marital and adult therapy, helping many clients over the years.

In 2000, Susan experienced a profound tragedy when her Maxwell was killed in an automobile accident. After grieving her husband, Susan displayed remarkable resilience. She met and fell in love with David Rosenberg, a federal judge. The couple married in 2004.

Susan and David purchased a second home in Taos, New Mexico, where they spent many months a year. When she wasn’t busy tending her gardens in Dallas or New Mexico, Susan was often traveling. She and David took their grandchildren on trips to celebrate their bar and bat mitzvahs and also embarked on their own adventures to China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and other far-flung locales.

These were some of the happiest years of Susan’s life. She formed new friendships in Texas and New Mexico and nurtured her relationships with her grandchildren, who enjoyed staying in the wonderful “kid dormitory” that she and David built in Taos.

Susan’s life changed abruptly in 2020, when David passed away. In 2023, she moved to California to live near her daughter Lisa and her husband, Rob. Although the decline in her health made these years difficult, Susan loved to help in Lisa’s garden, go out for bagels and burgers with her children and grandchildren and walk in the lush landscape of the Dominican University campus.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Rob) of San Rafael; Nancy (Larry) of Dallas; and David (Sara) of Cranston, Rhode Island; and her grandchildren, Weston, Noah, Abby, Zoe, Max and Adam.

A private graveside service for family was held in Dallas on Nov. 13, officiated by Rabbi David Stern. Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to Planned Parenthood and Cedars of Marin.

Services were entrusted to Sparkman-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Daniel Sturman

Nov. 12, 1957 – Nov. 11, 2026

Daniel Sturman passed away Nov. 11, 2026. He was born in Dallas to Jean and Sam Sturman. He grew up surrounded by family and was one of four brothers, sharing a lifelong bond with Steve (Lisa), Scott (Marla) and David (Donalda).

Daniel and his wife, LaJean, met while attending North Texas State University and eventually made their home in Fort Worth, where they built a life together. Daniel joined his father, uncle and brothers in the family business, Fixture Exchange Corporation, continuing a family tradition of hard work and dedication.

Daniel and LaJean experienced the heartbreak of losing their first son, Blake, in infancy. A short time later, they were blessed with another son, Brent, who became one of their greatest joys. Brent and his wife, Lanie, have continued that joy by giving Daniel and LaJean two precious grandchildren, Blake, 11, and Jack, 5, who brought immeasurable happiness to their lives. Daniel absolutely loved being “Pop” to Blake and Jack.

Family was always at the center of Daniel’s life. He naturally assumed the role his parents had once held, making certain that family gathered for holidays, celebrations and all of life’s important occasions. He understood that these moments together were what made a family, and he made sure they continued.

Long before becoming a grandfather, Daniel was an important part of the lives of his nieces and nephews, embracing several of them as though they were his own. He never missed an opportunity to celebrate them. Birthdays meant a phone call featuring his own special rendition of “Happy Birthday,” and the first day of school brought another call to find out what new friend they had made. He celebrated their accomplishments, milestones and life events with unbridled enthusiasm. His love was present in the big occasions and, just as importantly, in the little things that made each person feel special.

That same devotion carried into his relationship with his grandchildren. When Blake was little, Daniel loved to pick her up and take her to paint at The Art Barn, where they would paint special treasures for her Lali, Mom and Mimi. Their outings were never complete without a stop at their special Dairy Queen for ice cream. Blake later joined Pop’s breakfast club, where they welcomed her with open arms. She promptly devised a plan with Pop so she could make them all matching T-shirts using her Cricut skills, which he bragged about every chance he could. Those simple adventures created treasured memories that will last a lifetime.

Daniel’s humor was one of his most endearing qualities and touched nearly everyone he met. He loved making people laugh and never missed an opportunity to bring a little fun into a gathering. Whether donning a hat shaped like a menorah at the Jewish Family Services Senior Hanukkah celebration, showing up in an outrageous ugly sweater or sharing one of his hilarious stories, Daniel knew how to make an occasion memorable. His sense of humor, warmth and ability to make others smile were gifts he shared generously.

Daniel’s commitment to family extended well beyond his own. Early in his adult life, while raising a young family, he became an adviser to the Fort Worth chapter of BBYO. Alongside his dear friend Foster Owen, Daniel devoted decades to advising the Rubin Gilbert chapter, making a lasting difference in the lives of generations of young people. His dedication to these young men and the friendships formed along the way remained an important part of his life.

Daniel also gave generously of his time, talents and heart to the Jewish community in Fort Worth. His involvement in Jewish life was extensive and reflected his deep commitment to his faith, congregation and community.

At Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Daniel served on the board of directors, was president of the Men’s Club and most recently chaired the Catering Committee. He was also deeply involved in B’nai B’rith, serving as lodge president and receiving the organization’s Jewish Person of the Year award in 2025. In addition, he served as president of B’nai B’rith Senior Housing and enjoyed supporting various programs through Jewish Family Services.

Two causes held a particularly meaningful place in Daniel’s heart. He served as chairman of the Chevra Kadisha Men’s Committee and co-chaired the Congregation Ahavath Sholom Cemetery Committee, giving his time in service to others and helping ensure that important traditions of Jewish life and remembrance were honored.

Daniel’s life was defined by his devotion to family, his commitment to his Jewish community and the countless friendships he cultivated along the way. He had a special way of making people feel remembered, included and loved. Whether through a phone call, a shared story, a family gathering or a perfectly timed joke, he left people with something to smile about.

His legacy lives on in the family traditions he carried forward, the young people he mentored, the community he served and, most of all, the many people whose lives were made brighter simply because they knew him. He will be remembered with love, gratitude and, no doubt, many smiles and stories of their own.

A memorial service was held Monday, Nov. 16, in the Barnett Sanctuary at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, followed by a reception. A graveside service was held privately at Ahavath Sholom Cemetery.

Services were entrusted to E.C. “Trey” Harper III of Harper and Lucas, formerly Robertson Mueller Harper.