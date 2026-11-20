Magie Furst

May 30, 1929–Oct. 27, 2026

Margaret “Magie” Romberg Furst, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Dallas, surrounded by family. A Holocaust survivor, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a tireless educator, she was the last surviving member of her family born in Germany. Her beloved grandmother and more than a dozen aunts, uncles and cousins she left behind perished in the Holocaust but were never forgotten in her memory and stories.

Magie was born May 30, 1929, in Astheim, a small town in central Germany, to Alfred and Sida (Rothschild) Romberg. Her brother, Bert, followed a year later. In 1934, her father died of a heart attack brought on by Nazi harassment, and Sida moved the family to Eschwege to be near her sister. There they faced mounting antisemitism.

After Kristallnacht in November 1938, her mother became determined to get her children out of Germany. Applying for a visa 13 times, Sida finally secured work as a domestic servant in England just as she won places for Magie and 8-year-old Bert on the Kindertransport.

In May 1939, Magie boarded a train she believed was bound for the seaside. It carried her to Holland and on to England — and to safety. For the next six years, the family lived apart: Sida worked in a London household while Magie and Bert moved between orphanages, foster care and host families in the English countryside. They left behind their extended family and everything they had known. In April 1945, with the help of relatives in the United States, the three were reunited and sailed for New York to begin again.

In America, Magie built the life her mother had sacrificed everything to give her. At her cousin’s engagement party in New York, she met Harry Furst, a fellow refugee from Germany and a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. They fell in love instantly and married in 1949.

In 1963, Harry and Magie moved with their two children, Ricky and Robin, to Dallas, where Bert was already living. They always said it was the best decision they ever made. They made Congregation Shearith Israel the center of their family’s Jewish life, and Magie worked proudly as a dental assistant for more than 40 years before retiring to become a full-time grandmother and volunteer.

Her faith and her community were at the heart of Magie’s life. She gave her time and support to Congregation Shearith Israel, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Hadassah, Vogel Alcove and the guardianship program of the Dallas County Probate Court, among many other causes.

Her love of the arts began in wartime London, where as a girl she crossed the city on her own to see plays at the Globe Theatre. In Dallas, she was a regular at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the opera at the Winspear. She was always reading, especially history and her beloved Shakespeare.

For decades, Magie gave her testimony as a volunteer speaker at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, sharing her story with thousands of students, educators, professional sports teams and community groups across North Texas. In 2022, she and Bert told their story together in the Museum’s short film “Open Hearts, Open Homes.” She spoke with gratitude for the strangers in England who took in refugee children at their own sacrifice, saying simply, “They saved our lives.” She was determined that younger generations know what happened, and she never stopped telling the story. Asked how she hoped to be remembered, she said, “Well, I hope they remember me a little bit.” Those who heard her will remember far more than that.

To her grandsons, Augie and Manie, she was a constant presence and a steady rock. They were her world, and she was theirs. She picked them up from school and practice while their parents worked, taught them to cook, bake and garden, took them to art museums from an early age and stayed up late reading American history and classic European literature with them. As the family matriarch, she also held the final stamp of approval on their girlfriends, now their wives. Even after they settled across the country, their nearly daily phone calls stayed the highlight of everyone’s week, and they are among her grandsons’ fondest memories.

Above all, she loved her family unconditionally, always putting others before herself: her children, her grandsons and their wives, and her great-granddaughter.

Magie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry Furst (2007); her son, Richard “Ricky” Alfred Furst (2022); her brother, Bert Romberg (2025); and her parents, Alfred and Sida Romberg.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Furst (David Boden); her grandsons, Richard “Augie” Furst (Alexa) and Benjamin “Manie” Furst (Shannon); her great-granddaughter, Blakelee Furst; her sister-in-law, Terry Romberg; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Furst; her nieces, Paula Romberg, Leah Harrison (Michael Axelrod) and Hannah Romberg (Scott Goldberg); her nephew, Douglas Furst (Maria); her great-nephew, Eli Harrison; and many cousins and friends.

May her memory be a blessing.

The family suggests contributions to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Congregation Shearith Israel or Hadassah.

Magie’s care was entrusted to Stephen Blend, Jewish funeral director.

Martin Pomerantz

May 3, 1939–Oct. 15, 2026

Martin Pomerantz, 87, departed peacefully to the great chemistry lab in the sky on Oct. 15, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Born in the Bronx on May 3, 1939, Martin was a proud alumnus of the Bronx High School of Science, City College of New York and Yale University, where he earned his master’s and doctoral degrees in organic chemistry.

Martin was a professor at several universities, culminating in a decades-long career at the University of Texas at Arlington. He took pride in weeding out would-be doctors who could not pass his class. Martin was widely published, presented at conferences around the world and received many honors for excellence in his field. He also served as a program officer at the National Science Foundation.

Martin met the teenage girl with whom he would spend the next 69 years — Maxine — on a blind date July 4, 1957, and courted her with love letters revealed by performing chemistry experiments. They married June 4, 1961, and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Though he would never admit it out loud, Martin adored his wife and was very proud of the success of his three children — Lee, Wendy and Heidi. He had a fantastic sense of humor and is one of the reasons his children are so funny (and bright, attractive and humble).

Together, Martin and Maxine, often with kids in tow, traveled the United States and the world, visiting more than 60 countries and all 50 states. Once an avid trout fisherman, he also enjoyed playing for his department’s softball team — the Infrared Sox.

Martin was a bright, loud smart-ass who penned many silly songs, sometimes sung in falsetto. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife and children; son-in-law Ryan; and beloved grandson Jack.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Harry; sister, Rena; and grandson, Alex. The family is grateful to the many caregivers who helped him over the last seven years.

Donations may be made to the American Stroke Association or Congregation Shearith Israel.

Martin’s care was entrusted to Sparkman-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Phil Weiser

Oct. 1, 1950–Oct. 28, 2026

Philip “Phil” Martin Weiser, born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Netty and Milton Weiser, passed away peacefully Oct. 28, 2026. He was the beloved husband of Edith, brother of Steven and father of David and Melanie. He was also the cherished Tato to Desi and Isabella.

Phil had an array of interests — from cars and real estate to his daily walks with Edith — and always loved staying busy. Above all, his favorite activity was spending time with his grandchildren, who loved their Tato with all of their hearts.

Known to everyone as a quiet, kind, caring and empathetic man, Phil will be dearly missed.

Philip’s care was entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.