Obituaries: November 10th, 2022

Nancy Huckle

Nancy Ellen Rosen Huckle passed away on Oct. 30, 2022. She was born on Dec. 8, 1947, to Nathan and Ruth (Witebsky) Rosen. Nancy grew up in Dallas with her siblings, Susan, Michael and Philip, and had a very happy and loving childhood. Nancy graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1965 and attended the University of Houston. She married her first husband and moved to Houston, where her daughter, Lauren Beth, was born in 1969.

Nancy Huckle had a gift for recruiting and shared her knowledge as a mentor and employer with hundreds of people throughout her career, impacting the lives of so many for the better. She was a force in the recruiting industry — shattering the glass ceiling as a female executive — and was very successful. Nancy founded the firm of Hunter and Sage, a boutique head-hunting firm focused on human resources, and remained there until she retired.

Those who knew Nancy could attest that she was a wonderful friend who would help whenever needed. She loved her family and was very close with her brothers and sister. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Lauren; her granddaughters, Nicole and Erin Johnson; her brother, Philip; her nephew, Brian Rosen; and her niece, Shayna Sanborn, husband Jeff and grandnieces, Natalie Taibel and Riley Sanborn; Matthew Sanborn and Amber Sanborn.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Linda; and twin siblings, brother Michael and sister Susan.

Rabbi Shira Wallach officiated at the funeral, held Nov. 4 at Shearith Israel Cemetery on Dolphin Road.

Paul Radnitz

Paul Radnitz of Dallas passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, June 9, 1937, to immigrant parents and epitomized the American success story. His family moved west to Los Angeles, where he went to high school and graduated from UCLA, with an MBA. While attending UCLA, he began dating Raelaine. He remained a proud Bruin his entire life. He served in the National Guard and, after a short stop in Utah, eventually settled in Dallas.

Raising their children in Dallas, Paul became a successful businessman, supporting his family and giving generously to his community. Over the years, his businesses provided jobs to many. Even when they closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, he and his partners kept everyone on the payroll.

Paul and Raelaine gave generously to others. Paul would always make a point of giving money to indigent people he encountered on the street. He and Raelaine contributed substantially to their community, supporting their synagogue and other Jewish causes.

Paul was an excellent husband, father and grandfather. He was committed to his family, which was the center of his life. In addition to maintaining close ties with more immediate family, he and Raelaine made an effort to keep up connections with more distant relations as well, making sure to see family and friends whenever they visited.

Paul loved his life and embraced it with gusto. He enjoyed his work and never retired. In adulthood he became an avid runner, racquetball player, skier and golfer. He liked watching sports on TV and became interested in wine tasting and traveling, which he enjoyed with friends and family. Indeed, Paul and Raelaine traveled widely, visiting every continent and enjoying both cruises and land-based vacations.

Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Raelaine; daughters, Cynthia Bergstein (Darren) and Sharon Chudnow (Robert); grandchildren, Sabrina Chudnow (Victor Daescu), Eli Chudnow and Darcy Bergstein; sister, Harriet Hartstein; and brother, Alan Radnitz (Rena).

Rabbi Andrew Paley officiated at the funeral Nov. 2 at Temple Shalom. Contributions can be made to Temple Shalom or Jewish Family Service.