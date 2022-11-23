Obituaries: November 24th, 2022

David G. Genecov, M.D.

David G. Genecov, M.D.

David Glenn Genecov, 59, passed away suddenly Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Born in Dallas Oct. 17, 1963, David was the third child of Sally and Dr. Edward Genecov. David attended St. Mark’s School of Texas, where he was a stellar student and athlete. He was captain of the baseball and wrestling teams and won the Texas state championship in wrestling his senior year. He was also a varsity cheerleader and performed his standing backflips on the football sidelines.

David was a third-generation member of Congregation Shearith Israel. In his youth he went to Israel with the Dallas Jewish Federation’s Teen Tour and was active in the Henry Monsky chapter of AZA.

From age 16, David knew he wanted to be a physician. He graduated with a B.A. in Liberal Arts Studies from the University of Texas at Austin Plan II Honors program. At UT, he was active in the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and began his long triathlon career. Ultimately, he finished five Ironman Triathlons, including the World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, in 2017.

David attended medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. There David met the love of his life, Lisa Weinburger. They were happily married for 34 years and raised four children — Michael, Max, Matthew and Megan.

David completed his general surgery residency at West Virginia University and did his plastic surgery residency at Wake Forest University-Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He was selected for a fellowship at the International Craniofacial Institute in Dallas and later became its director. He was also the medical director of the Craniofacial Program at Children’s Medical Center, Plano, and an adjunct associate professor at the Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

David was an internationally recognized expert in reconstructive craniofacial surgery for both children and adults. He was on the surgical team at Medical City that separated the Egyptian conjoined twins Mohamed and Ahmed Ibrahim in a 34-hour surgery in 2003. Both children remain alive and well to this day. He maintained relationships with all his patients for decades after their initial surgeries and treated people from all over the world. David volunteered for the Children’s Craniofacial Foundation and Smile Train to make sure that underserved children received the reconstructive surgery they needed.

In addition to his clinical work, David was an entrepreneur. His intellectual curiosity, selflessness and business savvy led to the development of multiple companies and to revolutionize medicine in adult stem cell storage, gene therapy, leading to the cure of spinal muscular atrophy. Most recently, he was working to develop drugs to treat cancers and fight addiction, which will add to his legacy of medical achievements.

When not working, David enjoyed the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing with his brother Jeff, his children and his late father; golfing; skiing; running triathlons; walking his beloved dog Grover; and traveling. He enjoyed music and was a board member of the Dallas Opera. He also served on the board of St. Mark’s, where he and Lisa endowed the Sally and Edward Genecov Master Teaching Chair. He was active in the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Congregation Shearith Israel and many other Jewish causes. In addition, David was a member of the Advisory Council of The George W. Bush Presidential Center at SMU.

David expressed his love for the University of Texas at Austin and Plan II by his deep involvement in the school. He was a member of the College of Liberal Arts Advisory Council, Plan II Visiting Committee, UT Austin Development Board and Chancellor’s Executive Council of the UT System. He and Lisa established the Lisa and David Genecov Family Professorship in Plan II Biology and the Lisa and David Genecov Family Professorship in Plan II Social Sciences.

Because of his good works, David was honored by many organizations. These include the B’nai Zion Foundation, the Dallas Jewish Historical Society, the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, the Dallas Chapter of Hadassah, D Magazine, Texas Monthly, Consumer Choice Awards, the DFW Alliance for Healthcare Excellence and many others. Dr. Genecov maintained his American Board of Medical Specialties certification in plastic and reconstructive surgery and was active in several professional associations.

In addition to his wife and children, the light of his life was his first granddaughter Lily. He relished his role of Zayde for the past 11 months.

David was eternally optimistic, loving, sensitive, thoughtful, driven and generous. His family, friends and colleagues knew how much he loved and respected them; his patients knew how much he cared for them. He left nothing unsaid and lived every day to its fullest.

David was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Edward Genecov.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his four children, Michael (Mackenzie), Max, Matthew and Megan; granddaughter, Liliana; mother, Sally Genecov; brother, Jeff (Lisa) Genecov; sister, Julie (Rob) Shrell; and nieces and nephews, Adam (Bre) Genecov. Becca Genecov, Marissa (Josh) Kaufman, Simone (Aaron) Noble, Gavin Shrell, Jamie (Garret) Staudinger and several others.

A funeral service was held in the Aaron Sanctuary at Congregation Shearith Israel Tuesday, Nov. 15, with Rabbis Ari Sunshine, Adam Roffman and Shira Wallach and Cantor Itzhak Zhrebker officiating. Interment followed in the Shearith Israel section of Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Please consider a contribution in David’s memory to Congregation Shearith Israel (www.shearith.org/shearith-foundation.html), the David Genecov Memorial Research Fund at the Be The Difference Foundation (bethedifferencefoundation.org/support-us/donate-to-be-the-difference-foundation), the Dallas Opera (give.dallasopera.org/donate) or a charity of your choice.

Bernice Cohn Mazer

Bernice Cohn Mazer

Bernice Cohn Mazer, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, Nov. 13, 2022. She was born in Cuero, Texas, to Jake and Molly Cohn, on Sept.14, 1930. Bernice graduated from SMU in 1951, then moved to San Antonio, where she met the love of her life, Larry Mazer. They were engaged after two weeks and were devoted to each other from that day until his passing in 2002. Bernice was a brilliant woman, particularly adept in business. Not surprisingly, she joined her husband in his various businesses, from manufacturing women’s ready-to-wear in Mexico City to their Tempo retail stores in San Antonio and, of course, in Larry Mazer Tailoring. Bernice was very active in and fulfilled by community life, often in leadership positions, and honored by some of these organizations for her tireless efforts. From the National Council of Jewish Women to the Council of Christians and Jews to Jewish Family Service and, of course, to her beloved Agudas Achim Sisterhood, where the annual rummage sale she initiated was legendary, not only for the funds provided, but for the camaraderie among the women who worked on the project all year long.

Most of all, Bernice Mazer will be remembered for her humility, loyalty, wisdom and ceaseless acts of kindness. Jewish tradition speaks of an “Eishet Chayil,” translated as a woman of valor, one who is strong and righteous, a nurturer and a warrior, qualities she exhibited until her last waking moments. Our faith also believes that one’s good name or reputation is the ultimate crown jewel of legacy, and Bernice Mazer’s name will always stand for her unselfish, giving ways, a bright light in the lives of so many.

Bernice is survived by her three children, Marc Mazer (Jaine), Suzy Schwartz (Jim, of blessed memory) and Sally Bell (Larry), as well as nine grandchildren, Allie Schwartz (Mike), Rachel Grossman (Idan), Matt Schwartz, Scott Mazer, Ariella Bell, Benny Bell, Eli Bell, Yaakov Bell and Ruchama Bell, and four great-grandchildren, Eden Grossman, Tom Grossman, Ben Grossman and Sydney Sarcone-Roach.

A memorial service was held at Agudas Achim with interment at the Agudas Achim Memorial Gardens in San Antonio.

The family asks that you support your favorite charity or send a donation to Congregation Agudas Achim Sisterhood, 16550 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78248.