Obituaries: November 2nd, 2023

Sondra ‘Bunny’ Rose

Sondra “Bunny” (Wilk) Rose, born Nov. 10, 1937, departed this world on Oct. 3, 2023. She lived a life of loving devotion and care stretching across three generations. Sondra was born in Houston to Louis and Henrietta (Segal) Wilk. When she was a young child in the wake of World War II, the family moved to Lubbock. There, Sondra attended Lubbock High School and married soon after graduation. Sondra held many impactful roles during her lifetime — daughter, wife, mother, spending her life making a home and caring for her family and friends; in her young life, she owned and operated a beauty shop and also worked for her father at Wilk Iron & Metal. She later became a real estate agent and then moved with her family throughout the country, but ultimately came back again to Houston — to Sugarland, where she lived for over 36 years, nurturing friendships and the lives of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sondra was a member of ORT America and Hadassah and she enjoyed book club and Torah study.

Bunny was predeceased by James M. Rose, her husband, and beloved daughter, Lisa Ann Federow. She is survived by her brother Michael S. Wilk and sister-in-law Carol Wilk of Houston; and children, David I. Wilk and partner Edward Richards, Samuel Wilk, Debra Levy-Fritts and her husband Jeffrey A. Fritts. Bunny’s light and presence will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her, including her grandchildren, Peri Federow and partner Ariel Follbaum, Libbi O’Dean and her husband Joe O’Dean; and her son-in-law Rabbi Stuart Federow as well as grandchildren Louis “Zeke” Fritts and Hannah Fritts; two great-grandchildren; and cousin Sheila and Michael Rosenberg. Bunny will also be remembered by an extended family of nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

A graveside funeral service was held Oct. 6 at Emanu-El Memorial Park in Houston, officiated by Rabbi Mendel Feigenson. Services were entrusted to Waldman Funeral Care, LLC. A memorial service, led by Rabbi Andrew Paley, took place in Dallas on the evening of Oct. 14.

Donations in Bunny’s memory may be made to Chabad of Sugarland (https://www.chabadsugarland.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/3525411/jewish/Donate.htm) or to Temple Shalom, Dallas https://templeshalomdallas.org/donate/. May her memory be for a blessing.