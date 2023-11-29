Obituaries: November 30th, 2023

Mary Frances Antweil

Mary Frances Ginsburg Antweil, 93, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, 2023, in Fort Worth.

Born in Fort Worth on Dec. 16, 1929, Mary Frances was the daughter of George and Sarah Schuster Ginsburg. After graduating from R.L. Paschal High School and spending a year at the University of Texas at Austin, she and Alan Joel Antweil married and moved to Hobbs, New Mexico, where they raised their three children, Julie, Barry and Mark.

Mary Frances was a wonderful volunteer for so many organizations including Hobbs Public Library, the American Cancer Society, the Girl and Boy Scouts; whenever anyone asked for help, she was willing. Lea County, New Mexico, named her Pioneer Woman of the Year for all of her hard work and dedication to the community.

After Alan died in 1994, she returned to Fort Worth and jumped right into volunteering. She loved the arts and was a proud supporter of the Chamber Music Society, Fort Worth Symphony and Fort Worth Opera. She loved the Van Cliburn Competition; listening to every pianist and discussing each one with her friends, making notes in the program and picking the winners brought her so much joy!

Jewish Family Services of Fort Worth and Tarrant County was her favorite organization and very dear to her heart. She was so proud to serve on their board and of all their accomplishments and growth through the years.

Playing mah jongg as often as possible and teaching anyone who wanted to learn was exciting for her. She met wonderful new friends through the game. Mary Frances had the greatest sense of humor and loved to laugh. She truly cared about her friends, but nothing brought her more pleasure than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Frances will be missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their lives, but they will continue to share her stories and her laughter with everyone they love.

Her family would like to thank Comfort Keepers, Christina Weissenborn, Aundrea Davis, LaQuita Brown-Harmon, Unique Holloway, Phyllis Wiley and the staff, Jen and Kelly. They also thank Community Healthcare of Texas, Joy and Taryn. And a huge thank-you for taking such great care of Muffie!

In addition to her children, Julie Silverman, Barry and Debbie Antweil and Mark and Susie Antweil, Mary Frances is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Adam, Nikki, Ava and Scarlett Silverman; David, Shelley, Morris and Bailey Silverman; Justin Antweil; and Alexa Antweil; as well as other family members and many friends.

Mary Frances was laid to rest privately next to her husband, Alan, in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery on Nov. 22. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date.

Consideration of contributions to the Carole Rogers Financial Assistance Fund Benefiting the Tarrant County Community, in her memory, is suggested.

Mrs. Antweil’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Elaine Betcher

Elaine Betcher was born in Alexandria, Virginia, Aug. 25, 1931, and passed away on Nov. 23, 2023. Her loving parents were Bertha and Dave Schrott. She graduated from George Washington High School and continued training as a dental assistant. She married and had three children, Candy Goldstein (David), Sandy Light (Bob) and Barry Brown (Tonya).

She had an active life in the Jewish community and in her career as a Realtor. She loved to travel, play bridge and mah jongg, attend theater and symphony and she was a voracious reader.

She was never to be interrupted during a Dallas Cowboys football game!

She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Norman Schrott (Helene) and Rozzie Kay (Marvin); and her second husband, Bill Betcher.

She is survived by her children; grandchildren, Rachel Goldstein and her husband Ben Kuryk, Leah Goldstein and her husband Dan Fuller, Noah Rubin, Jeb Brown; and her great-grandchildren, Zelig and Bluma Kuryk.

Donations can be made to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas or a charity of your choice.

Arnold Bier

Arnold Bier passed away Nov. 4, 2023, due to complications from lingering health issues. It has been said about many that “he was loved by anybody who met him,” but never has that statement been more applicable than it was for Arnie. Anybody who spent 10 minutes with Arnie knew they were in rare company…a genuine soul who truly cared about everyone he encountered.

Arnie was born in Chicago and raised in Brooklyn. He graduated from Long Island University and met the love of his life, Marjorie, while living in Manhattan. In 1978, after five years of marriage to Marjorie, Arnie moved his family to the Dallas area from New Jersey, where he became a proud member of the Dallas Jewish community.

Arnie was larger than life…a counselor and father figure to so many and a true role model for his honest, unconditioned investment in relationships with his friends and family.

Arnie was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend to so many. Throughout his career in finance and accounting, Arnie prepared tens of thousands of corporate and individual tax returns, but it is impossible to count the number of hugs he gave out.

Though not vocally gifted, Arnie never missed an opportunity to be the first to sing “Happy Birthday” to his closest friends and family.

Arnie had just turned 80 and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, Sally and David Bier, and survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marjorie Bier; daughter Robin Bier and her partner David Launchbury; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Natalie Bier; son James Bier and his partner Kaitlyn Langer; sister and brother-in-law Susan and Fred Paul; six grandchildren; and countless friends.

Arnie’s memory will forever be a blessing to all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Evelyn Schentes

Evelyn “Lin” Schentes, 91, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Dallas. Lin was born July 2, 1932, in New York to her parents, Marcus and Rose Hoffman. She was a cherished resident of Dallas for 51 years.

Lin was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stan, with whom she shared 52 wonderful years of life together. She is survived by her children: Jill and Jeffrey Robinson, Debra and Mark Cohen, Melinda and Doug Molny and Brad and Meg Schentes. Lin adored her grandchildren: Lindsey and Eric Freed, Sarah and Sean Mooney, Aaron and Adam Cohen, Matthew, Michael, Katie and Rachel Goodman and Jacob Schentes. She was overjoyed to spend time with her great-grandchildren, Sydney and Evan Freed.

Lin was an active member of the Sisterhood at Temple Shalom, where she volunteered in various capacities, including the gift shop. She took great pleasure in assisting couples in choosing and preparing their ketubahs and wedding invitations. Lin was an avid reader and she found enjoyment in working on crossword puzzles and watching “Jeopardy.”

The family kindly requests that donations be made to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, a cause close to Lin’s heart.

A small service for immediate family members will be held to honor Lin’s memory and celebrate her life.

Barbara Thorman

Barbara Gwen Gordon Thorman spent most of her life as a Dallas resident. Born in Chicago on Jan. 25, 1938, she lived briefly in Saint Louis. Most of her life centered around family, friends and Temple. Barbara met her husband, Edwin “Ed” Thorman, through their parents’ friendships and card playing. In March 1958, they were married in Dallas and they celebrated 57 years together. They nurtured three children: Joel, Karen and Neil. In time, she welcomed five grandchildren and so far, four great-grandkids. She briefly worked in retail for others and then became involved, not always as a formal, titled role, in the family business — first, the toy store and then Ed’s Lawn Equipment. Barbara and Ed traveled extensively when time permitted to Japan, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and some Caribbean cruises. Barbara served Temple Emanu-El in many ways over the years by leadership in B’nai B’rith, cookie baking and giving her voice to the choir. She hosted many large parties at her home and extended help hosting others at Temple and at the store. Barbara was a wonderful and loving soul who gifted her time and welcome to others. Services entrusted to Stephen B. Blend through Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Harvey Weiner

Harvey Morris Weiner died on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the age of 83. Harvey was the loving husband of the late Gail Rosinoff Weiner, who passed away in July 2023. He was the devoted father of Marcia Weiner Mankoff (Doug) and Mark Weiner (Regina). He was the brother of Debbie Weiner Ross (Evan), Margie Weiner Abelson (Gary) and the late Eleanor Weiner Newman (Marvin) and brother-in-law of Bruce Rosinoff (Susan). Harvey cherished his role as grandfather, or “Zayde,” to his four grandchildren, Sarah, Max and Eli Mankoff and Ezra Weiner, all four of whom laughed at his jokes, even when they were not funny. That is how much they loved him.

Born on July 27, 1940, in the Bronx, New York, to parents Rachael Saltz and Manny Weiner, Harvey grew up in Cedarhurst, New York. In high school Harvey worked as a soda jerk and prided himself on making the perfect egg cream. Harvey spent two summers in college working at Zalkin’s Birchwood Lodge in the Catskills as a busboy and waiter, sparking an interest in the hospitality industry. Harvey grew to love music at an early age and played all wind instruments, but especially loved the trombone. His passion for music earned him “Best Musician” in his senior class at Lawrence High School in 1958 and a music scholarship to Boston University. After an unfortunate injury to his lip ended his dream of becoming a musician, Harvey switched his focus to business, changing the course of his life.

Harvey met his match and the love of his life, Gail Rosinoff, at a fraternity party in Boston in 1959, when Gail arrived as the date of Harvey’s roommate. Fortunately, Gail ultimately chose Harvey over his roommate. They married in 1963 and went on to enjoy 60 years of marriage and adventure together.

Harvey began his career as a trainee at Schrafft’s Restaurants in Boston. In 1968, Harvey joined Allied Stores as assistant director of food and beverage and became responsible for the restaurants in 135 stores around the country. In 1972, while with Allied, Harvey was transferred from New York to Dallas. The couple soon fell in love with the Dallas community, which would become their forever home for more than 50 years. In 1974 Harvey started his own company, Search America, the first executive search firm specifically focused on the country club industry. The company quickly emerged as the go-to governance and search firm in the private club field. In 1998, Harvey’s son, Mark, joined the firm and today Search America continues under Mark’s leadership.

One of Harvey’s favorite pieces of wisdom was from the Jewish text, Pirkei Avot: “Where there is no man, be that man.” Harvey frequently quoted this teaching about standing up for others. He embodied this sentiment as a pillar in both the Dallas and global Jewish communities over the span of five decades, speaking on behalf of Jewish causes throughout the world. A staunch Zionist, Harvey felt a deep commitment to Israel and to a multitude of Jewish organizations. Harvey assumed a leadership role with the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, chairing its General Campaign, Executive Committee and Soviet Jewry and Interfaith Commissions. Harvey was the founding chair of both the United Jewish Appeal’s Community Resource Development Center and the Master Solicitor Institute. Fundraising and the interpersonal connections that came with it was holy work for Harvey. He took great joy in helping people realize their philanthropic potential and spent years training volunteers from Jewish Federations around the country to raise philanthropic dollars in a meaningful way. Harvey took pride in his leadership role rescuing Jews from the former Soviet Union and Ethiopia as well. Harvey was a former president and chairman of the board of Akiba Academy Day School and served on the boards of AIPAC, ZOA, the Dallas JCC, Israel Bonds and the Anti-Defamation League. Together, Harvey and Gail helped to found two synagogues in Dallas: Beth Torah and Anshai Emet (the latter, now known as Anshai Torah).

Harvey cherished his role as the host, producer and voice of the Jewish Music Hall, a Sunday morning radio show on Dallas Public Radio in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Harvey shared his joy of Jewish music and culture, interviewing important Jewish figures from around the world and entertaining the audience through on-air contests. His daughter, Marcia, a young teen at the time, would accompany her dad downtown to the station most Sundays, answering the phones as contestants would call in for prizes.

Harvey was a dedicated family man. He loved hosting lively Shabbat dinners with Gail. He sang the Kiddush loudly and proudly and made holidays a real celebration. Harvey took immense joy in his deep relationships with his four grandchildren, taking an interest in what was important to them and always encouraging them to “ask good questions.” Harvey and Gail loved to travel, take cruises and spend time with family and friends during their winters in Boca Raton, Florida. Harvey was always working on a home- or garden-related project, which, much to Gail’s chagrin, often ended with an injury or a trip to the emergency room. Quick to laugh at himself and never failing to see the humor in life, he made everything fun.

In addition to the decades-long friendships that Harvey nurtured throughout his life, the last year and a half was enriched by the wonderful new friends he and Gail made at The Legacy Willow Bend.

A private burial Nov. 27 for family was followed by a funeral service in the Beck Family Sanctuary at Congregation Shearith Israel in Dallas.

Please consider a donation to one of the following organizations in Harvey’s memory: Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, https://www.plannedparenthood.org/plannedparenthood-greater-texas; The Foundation for Jewish Camp, www.jewishcamp.org; or the Prostate Cancer Foundation, www.pcf.org.