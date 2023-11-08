Obituaries: November 9th, 2023

Helen Janet Factor

FORT WORTH — Helen Janet Factor, a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Nov. 3, 2023. She was 76.

Helen was born in postwar Germany June 10, 1947. She was the daughter of Lena (Getel Leia) and John (Jochanon) Factor, Polish Holocaust survivors. Her family moved from Germany to Omaha, Nebraska, in 1950 through the efforts of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Sullivan High School in Rogers Park and from Roosevelt University, where she obtained her master’s degree in education.

Helen was a proud radical lesbian who worked for social justice causes. Her teaching career helped community college students achieve academic and career goals and created a family of students and friends. The Chicago Women’s Graphic Art Collective was one of her favorite causes. She recently spent a year in Israel as a volunteer English teacher.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother and his wife, Abe and Kim Factor; her loving nephews and their spouses, Ace McLaurin Factor and Meredith-Leigh Pleasants, Jay Andrew Factor and Danny Weiner, and John Case Factor; and loving friends Maria Nena Llanas and Irma Granados.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the Chapel at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth, with a reception to follow.

May her memory be for a blessing. Baruch Dayan Ha-emet.

Please consider memorials to Jewish Family Services of the Jewish Federation or to Beth-El Congregation.

Helen’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Michael Podolsky

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Michael Podolsky, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and dear friend, on Oct. 31, 2023. Dr. Podolsky, 84, was a respected physician and devoted family man.

His thirst for knowledge led him to study politics, history, the arts and a myriad of cultures. He had a quirky sense of humor and his genuine kindness comforted those around him.

His love for his family was unwavering, especially for his soulmate Iris, with whom he shared over six decades of married life. True adventurers, together they traveled the world and visited every continent.

Michael’s journey in medicine began with an undergraduate degree in pharmacy with medical school to follow, graduating in the top 10 of his class at both levels. Following medical school he earned a fellowship in radiology, specializing in imaging and nuclear medicine. His career took him to Botsford Hospital in Farmington Hills, Michigan, which is a part of the University of Michigan hospital system. In 1979, he moved his family to Dallas and was chairman of the Department of Radiology at Northeast Community Hospital for many years. Michael was highly acclaimed in the field of nuclear medicine and was recognized for his exceptional contributions to medical education throughout the country.

He was elected secretary, vice-president and president of the American Osteopathic College of Radiology and served on the national examining board for certification for the American Osteopathic Board of Nuclear Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Radiology. He spoke at multiple international meetings around the country. He was also an adviser on the U.S. President’s Board of Nuclear Energy.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Iris; his daughter, Shira; son, Brett and wife, Tiffany; and his two grandsons, Zack and Quinn. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Jay, whose memory will be a blessing.

Services to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Michael Podolsky were held at Temple Emanu-El on Nov. 3, with Rabbi Kimberly Herzog-Cohen officiating. He was laid to rest at the Temple Emanu-El Cemetery.

Please consider a donation in Dr. Podolsky’s name to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.