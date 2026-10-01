Obituaries: Oct. 1, 2026

Roberta Pritchard Corder

Dec. 26, 1939–Sept. 18, 2026

Roberta Pritchard Corder of Fort Worth passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at the age of 86, surrounded by her family and loving caretakers.

She was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, to Michael and Helen Kanzer. The family soon moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Roberta discovered her lifelong love for learning at an early age and knew she wanted to be a teacher. After attending Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College), she married her first husband of 23 years, Arthur Pritchard, and moved to Fort Worth to continue her studies at Texas Christian University, where she earned her master’s degree in English. Together they had two children, Evan Pritchard and Alice Pritchard.

For more than 30 years, Roberta dedicated her life to higher education as an English professor at TCU. She was more than an educator; she was a mentor, a scholar and a source of encouragement for her students. Her iconic class, “Heroes, Devils, and Others,” was known for its rigor but was still a favorite among students. In addition to teaching English, she was the academic coordinator of Brachman Hall, an adviser for the liberal arts degree for adult students and an adviser for the study abroad program. She was instrumental in expanding TCU’s international footprint; notably, she facilitated the first TCU exchange student to study abroad in Japan. Faculty and students alike remember her for her sharp intellect, infectious enthusiasm and quick wit.

Some of her favorite memories involved traveling abroad to the various campuses where students were continuing their education and experiencing new cultures. Not only did she enjoy traveling professionally, but she also loved traveling with her second husband, Jim Corder, with whom she was endlessly happy. Aside from traveling to Europe, they went on many cruises with their band of friends. One of their favorite places to visit together was Las Vegas, which they thought of as their favorite planet. Otherwise, they might be found in the TCU AddRan building faculty lounge working on the New York Times crossword or at The Hop listening to Pico de Gallo, their favorite philosophy department band.

Roberta loved throwing a party. You could definitely count on an invite to a snow party anytime school was canceled for inclement weather. Her election parties were legendary, including friends from all political parties and plenty of food and drinks to keep everyone friendly.

After retirement, Roberta stayed active with TCU retirees and the Daytimers at Beth-El Congregation. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, who called her RoRo. She relished living next door to them and being a daily presence in their lives, playing word games, working on puzzles and attending their activities and performances. In her later years, she developed strong bonds with her caregivers, whom she loved like family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Corder; her parents, Helen and Michael Kanzer; her sister, Harriet Boxer; and her son-in-law, Ben Barlow.

She is survived by her son, Evan Pritchard; daughter, Alice Pritchard; grandchildren, Townes and Eleni Barlow; nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends, former students and colleagues.

A memorial service celebrating her life was held Sept. 23 at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth. She was laid to rest privately in the Beth-El section of Greenwood Memorial Park.

The family suggests contributions in Roberta’s memory to Beth-El Congregation or the Humane Society of North Texas.

Mrs. Corder’s family entrusted her care and services to E.C. “Trey” Harper III and Harper & Lucas, formerly Robertson Mueller Harper.

Dr. Michael Stephen Donsky

Nov. 16, 1943–Sept. 23, 2026

Dr. Michael Stephen Donsky, 82, died peacefully Sept. 23, surrounded by family at his home in Dallas after a long illness.

Michael was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was known for his quirky sense of humor, quiet intellect, commitment to his patients and deep passion for sports — especially the Dallas Cowboys. In 1980, he performed the first angioplasty in Dallas, helping introduce a groundbreaking procedure that opened blocked arteries and restored blood flow to the heart.

Michael was born Nov. 16, 1943, in Brownwood, Texas, to the late Frances and Ervin Donsky. He grew up in a large, close-knit Jewish family that included three siblings, 22 aunts and uncles and dozens of cousins. As a teenager in Dallas, he worked at Sterling Jewelry, the family business, selling cameras and doing whatever else was needed at the always-busy store.

He graduated from Highland Park High School and went on to earn an undergraduate degree from Tulane University and a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

While in Galveston, he met his wife, Barbara, who was training to be a nurse. On their first date, he took her to study in the library. She found him charming, cute, smart and very funny. She says she fell in love with him that night. They walked down the aisle two years later, in 1967, and remained married for 59 years.

They had four children: fraternal twin sons Alan and Paul and daughters Andrea and Amy. Michael was a devoted father who loved to tell goofy jokes, take his kids to Cowboys and Mavericks games and dote on his six grandchildren.

He practiced cardiology with HeartPlace for many years, based at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. He loved being a doctor. It was much more than a job. It was a calling, his identity. He enjoyed treating people, consulting with colleagues and mentoring younger physicians, many of whom called him “Dad” for his fatherly demeanor. He was always teaching, coaching, helping and caring.

Outside of work, Michael loved to watch funny movies, follow his favorite sports teams and work the daily crossword puzzle — always in pen. He was a voracious learner — a lifelong student of many things, from medicine to World War II. He loved music, especially classical music and Broadway musicals. He played trumpet in his high school and college marching bands, joined a community orchestra in retirement and frequently attended the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Leon Donsky; sons Alan Donsky and Paul Donsky (Elizabeth Lenhard); daughters Andrea Donsky Berkowitz (Jeffrey Berkowitz) and Amy Donsky Rostvold (Ryan Rostvold); and grandchildren Rachel Berkowitz Friedman (Ross Friedman), Lindsey Berkowitz, Mira Donsky, Tali Donsky, Nathaniel Rostvold and Waverly Rostvold.

A memorial service was held Sept. 25 in the Beck Sanctuary at Congregation Shearith Israel following burial at Shearith Israel Memorial Park, with Rabbi Shira Wallach officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Chai House or the National Kidney Foundation.

Services were entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Marilyn Greenberg Kee

Jan. 10, 1935–Sept. 22, 2026

Marilyn Greenberg Kee passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 22, 2026, at the age of 91.

Marilyn was born in Dallas on Jan. 10, 1935, to Sam Greenberg and Celia Cohen Greenberg. A lifelong Dallasite, she graduated from Forest Avenue High School and worked as a secretary before devoting herself to raising her children as a stay-at-home mom. Later came a 25-year career at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, work that reflected her deep care for her community.

Everyone who knew Marilyn will tell you she was a special lady. She loved big and with her whole heart, always thinking of others and making everyone feel cared for. Her children’s and grandchildren’s friends were welcomed like family. Funny, sharp and refreshingly honest, she never left you wondering what she was thinking. Games were a lifelong love, from mah jongg and pan to poker, and a trip to Las Vegas for the slots was always welcome. For years she bowled in a league, and she treasured traveling with her family.

As a mother, Marilyn put her children’s needs above her own. She never missed a birthday or holiday and was always there for her kids. Every carpool was hers to drive, taking Holly and her friends everywhere, and the family’s lake house overflowed with kids and good times.

Nothing brought Marilyn more joy than her grandchildren. There were Saturday mornings watching cartoons, afternoons swimming in her pool and a few candies in strawberry wrappers always tucked in her bag. And, of course, there was her brisket. She was a regular at Fallon’s riding lessons, tennis practices and horse shows, cheering her on from the sidelines. To Lance and Fallon, she was simply Grandma, and she never let them doubt how loved they were.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Alan Michael Kee; her brother, Eddie Greenberg (Priscilla); her niece, Lonna King; and her beloved longtime companion, Jason Auerbach.

She is survived by her son, Sandy Kee (Jenny Lao); her daughter, Holly Bock; and her grandchildren, Lance Bock and Fallon Bock (Eric Webber).

Graveside services were held Sept. 25, 2026, at Sparkman/Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family asks that donations be made to Congregation Shearith Israel or the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

May her memory be a blessing.

Services entrusted to Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Dr. Philip Eugene Rosen

Jan. 11, 1943—Sept. 22, 2026

With deep love and heavy hearts, we announce that Philip Eugene Rosen passed away Sept. 22, 2026, at the age of 83.

Philip grew up in Dallas surrounded by numerous first cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, parents and siblings who all lived within blocks of one another. After graduating from Hillcrest High School, he attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a B.A. in biology in 1964. Thereafter, he went to graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin but ultimately graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1969 to pursue a career in orthopedic surgery.

After being drafted into the Air Force, he moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and his son, Brian Andrew Rosen, was born at Kincheloe Air Force Base. He was honorably discharged from the service to care for his ailing father and began his residency in orthopedic surgery. It was during that time that his daughter, Shayna Rosen Sanborn, was born in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He ultimately completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Chicago in Illinois. After a long career in private practice in Dallas, he moved his orthopedic practice in the late 1980s across the street from Plano General Hospital, then to Wharton, Texas, where his synagogue was featured in a photographic book chronicling Jews in America.

In 1990, he moved to Houston and went into private practice at Southwest Memorial Hospital. Always one to push himself, he became an instrument-rated pilot of twin-engine airplanes, joined racquetball leagues and took numerous art classes.

He applied for a position as an associate professor of orthopedic surgery with Texas Tech School of Medicine and moved to El Paso. He worked his way up to ultimately serve as chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech medical school. While educating future physicians there, he traveled to Lecco, Italy, to complete a fellowship in the Ilizarov technique, studying under world-renowned surgeon Maurizio Catagni.

Upon his return from Italy, he continued to teach and share his experience with students and residents alike at LSU and then at UTMB in Galveston. He ultimately retired from UTMB and finished his storied career in private practice in League City and as a consultant and expert witness for Texas Medical Liability Trust and the Texas Medical Foundation.

His greatest joys and his biggest opportunities to brag, however, came from his two granddaughters, Natalie Symone Taibel and Riley Lauren Sanborn, whom he introduced to everyone he met as his “adorable granddaughters.” Whether he was in a restaurant, at work or enjoying time in a Vegas casino, he let everyone know who his pride and joy were.

Philip E. Rosen, M.D., was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Nathan Rosen; siblings Linda Joan Rosen, Nancy Ellen Huckle, Susan Rosen and Michael Rosen; and countless cousins and extended family who meant the world to him.

He is survived by his children, Brian Rosen and Shayna Rosen Sanborn and her husband, Jeff Sanborn; grandchildren Natalie Symone Taibel, Riley Lauren Sanborn, Matthew Sanborn and Amber Sanborn.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 24, at Shearith Israel Cemetery on Dolphin Road, with Rabbi Avi Mitzner officiating, followed by shiva at the home of Shayna and Jeff Sanborn, with Rabbi Andrew Paley officiating.

The family requests donations be made to UTMB or MD Anderson for cancer research or the American Heart Association.

Philip Rosen will be sorely missed by his family, friends and neighbors. He was a delight to be around, and his smile lit up a room.

Services entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.