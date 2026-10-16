Obituaries: Oct. 15

Miriam Creemer

June 15, 1936–July 22, 2026

Miriam Zysblat Creemer, beloved wife, mother, sister and Bubbie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 22, 2026, in Plano.

Miriam was born in Calgary, Canada, on June 15, 1936, to immigrants Rivka and Zeisha Zysblat. She graduated from the University of Alberta and began her career as a schoolteacher, eventually becoming head of English at a Jewish day school. She later claimed to have “a Ph.D. in chutzpah!”

She met her husband, Al, in Vancouver, and the two later moved to the United States and built a life rich in family, Judaism, music and community.

For two decades, Miriam directed the Senior Adult Program at the Dallas JCC, where she did more than organize activities. She created community. There were choirs and drama groups, reading clubs and trips, and many friendships. She taught and translated Yiddish, participated in services at Beth Torah, directed choirs, wrote musicals, supported Hadassah and devoted herself to preserving the Yiddish culture she loved.

She was also the author of “Just Add Salt Water,” her concise Haggadah that kept the essentials, encouraged children to participate, sold thousands of copies and is used at Passover seders worldwide.

Miriam brought opinions, laughter, music, determination and heart wherever she went. She spoke her mind freely and made life considerably more colorful for everyone lucky enough to know her. Her family will miss her stories, her spirit, her unmistakable voice and her chutzpah.

Miriam was preceded in death by her sister Ida and her brother Alan. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Al; daughter Ros (David); son David (Stacey); and grandchildren Lindsay, Ryan, Brendan, Courtney and Amelia.

Donations in Miriam’s memory may be made to the communities that were deeply meaningful in her life: Dallas JCC Seniors and The Usher 1F Foundation.

Richard Lee Muenchausen

Jan. 17, 1947–Sept. 30, 2026

Richard Lee Muenchausen, 79, of Spring, Texas, passed away at home Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, surrounded by his family. Born in Detroit, he grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan, and moved to The Woodlands, Texas, in 1981.

During his early years in Michigan, Rick developed a love for basketball and played throughout his school years. He also enjoyed playing and watching golf for many years.

Richard attended Central Michigan University and Wayne State University before a long career in civil engineering. He spent more than 15 years as an Engineer I with the Montgomery County Engineering Department and retired in 2025 at the age of 78.

Richard married his beloved wife, GeGe, in October 1991, and they were about to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. Their marriage brought two families together as one big, beautiful family that continued to grow over the years.

Lovingly known as Rick — and to his family as Dad, Big Pop, Papa Rick and Great Pop — he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His fun-loving nature and wonderful sense of humor brought joy to those around him, and he always appreciated a good laugh. Rick enjoyed dancing with GeGe, but one of his greatest passions was cruising with her to fun and exotic destinations, often bringing his family along for many wonderful adventures.

Rick also had a special place in his heart for animals, often taking in strays and giving them a loving home. Over the years, he welcomed many beloved pets into his family. In his final days, his dog, Macee, and his two cats, Pickles and Landry, could often be found resting at his feet, keeping him company and watching over him.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marcella Muenchausen; his parents-in-law, Dore and Barbara Goldstein; his brother, Gene Muenchausen; his nephew, Andrew Muenchausen; and his brother-in-law, Dave Early.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, GeGe Muenchausen; his children, Leighann Lubbock (Chris), Charles Muenchausen (Sarah), Nicole Fowler (Aaron) and Jamie Fernandez-Ensey (Jose); his sister, Joanne Early; his brother, Gary Muenchausen (Pam); his brother-in-law, Red Goldstein (Julie); his sister-in-law, Tere Goldstein (John Lanier); and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Valarie, Kylie, Dawson, Taylor (Luz-Yvette), Jordan, Josh, Asher, Harrison, Farrah, Renato, Vera and Florence; and his great-grandchildren, Elijah and Brayden.

Rick’s life was defined by love, laughter and the joy he found in bringing people together. His devotion to his family, his generous spirit and the many happy memories he created will remain a lasting part of all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

A graveside funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. A local celebration of life was held Oct. 8 in Magnolia.

Those wishing to honor Rick’s memory may consider donating to Shriners Children’s, an organization he supported throughout his life.

Rick’s family entrusted his care and services to E.C. “Trey” Harper III and Harper & Lucas, formerly Robertson Mueller Harper.