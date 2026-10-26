Obituaries: Oct. 22, 2026

Richard ‘Dick’ Albert Greenman

Nov. 12, 1941–Oct. 4, 2026

Richard “Dick” Albert Greenman died at home on Oct. 4, 2026, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84. He was buried in Israel. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road in Fort Worth.

A lifelong resident of Fort Worth, Dick was born Nov. 12, 1941, 15 minutes before his twin brother, Robert (Bob). Together with their older brother, Jack Jr., they had an idyllic childhood where mischief was plentiful.

After a brief marriage to Ann Connell, Dick met the love of his life, Judie Weisser, at Bob’s wedding. Dick and Judie enjoyed a truly special relationship and were married for 61 years.

After serving in the Air Force Reserve, Dick attended TCU, sold vacuums and worked at Stove Parts Supply before co-founding the stock brokerage firm Greenman Parker Connally Greenman. Dick’s steady guidance and sense of calm throughout the stock market’s ups and downs helped his clients maintain peace of mind, accomplish their financial goals and obtain financial stability.

Dick was committed to serving others and his community. His support of the Fort Worth Frogs women’s basketball team, both financially and as a Super Fan, literally changed the lives of its players, lifting young women from challenging homes and setting them up for college scholarships and professional team offers. He made a meaningful difference through his board service and support of Beth-El Congregation, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, All Saints Health Foundation, the YMCA of Fort Worth, the Night Shelter, the James L. West Center for Dementia Care and, together with Bob, Hebrew Rest Cemetery.

He will be remembered for his positive attitude and outlook on life, his selflessness, his calm demeanor and uncompromising devotion to family. Lovingly called “Poppy,” Dick had the remarkable ability to make each one of his many family members — three sons, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren — feel they were his favorite. His granddaughter, Lee, beautifully described Poppy this way: “He led with quiet strength, generosity, and a genuine heart, showing through his actions what it looks like to live a life of kindness and purpose.”

Dick was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Elise Greenman, and his niece, Elizabeth (Liz) Greenman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judie, whom he adored with all his heart; his brothers, Bob (Judie Bermont) and Jack (Suzi Flaxman); sons Brad (Julie) and Jeff (Arlene) Greenman and Richard (Robin Ingram) Patton; his 16 grandchildren and their spouses, Levi (Liba) Greenman, Yakov (Tzipporah) Greenman, Dena (Tzvi) Leiberman, Simcha (Chana) Greenman, Shifra Tova Greenman, Lee Greenman, Avigayil (Yaacov Meir) Tuchinsky, Akiva (Avigayil) Greenman, Rachel (Ariel) Rott, Efraim (Avigail) Greenman, Mimi (Yoav) Elgali, Binyamin Chaim Greenman, Naftali Tzvi Greenman, Wilson (Jasmine) Patton, Reid (Kevin) Fleishman and Crawford Patton; his 18 great-grandchildren; and a niece, nephews and extended family members.

The family is deeply grateful to Dick’s caregivers, in particular Gail, Evangela and Paulette, among so many, and his physician, Dr. Janice Knebl, for their support and kindness throughout the past year.

The family suggests memorial donations to Beth-El Congregation Religious School Fund (please indicate that your contribution is in memory of Dick Greenman in the “payment notes” box), bethelfw.shulcloud.com/payment.php; James L. West Center for Dementia Care, jameslwest.org/about/charitable-giving/; or Healing Hearts, which supports single mothers and families in crisis, secure.cardknox.com/healingheart.