Obituaries: Oct. 26, 2026

Dr. Jerald L. ‘Jerry’ Blum

June 16, 1932 – Oct. 23, 2026

Dr. Jerald L. “Jerry” Blum, 94, passed away Oct. 23, 2026, in Dallas. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was a respected orthopedic surgeon whose life reflected a love of family, a remarkable intellect and a gift for putting people back together.

Jerry was born June 16, 1932, in Fort Worth to Kate Beck Blum and Jack Blum. By age 10, he knew he wanted to become a doctor. He was valedictorian at Paschal High School and earned a scholarship to Rice University after his junior year. Following three years at Rice, he was recruited by renowned heart surgeon Dr. Michael E. DeBakey to attend Baylor College of Medicine in Houston on a full scholarship.

Jerry distinguished himself throughout medical school, serving as president of his freshman class and treasurer of the Osler Society as a sophomore. His academic honors included membership in Alpha Omega Alpha and recognition among the top students in his class.

During his internship at Parkland Hospital, Jerry met Dr. Charles Gregory, a professor of orthopedics who inspired his lifelong dedication to orthopedic surgery. From 1958 to 1962, he trained at Baylor, Parkland and Scottish Rite hospitals. In 1962, he entered private practice with Dr. David Henry at Baylor Hospital. He established his own practice in the Gaston Medical Building in 1970 and moved to Barnett Tower in 1973, practicing alongside Dr. William Jackson. Specializing in foot and ankle surgery, Jerry earned the respect of patients and colleagues alike before retiring in 2003.

The heart of Jerry’s life was his wife, Shari Levy Blum. They met when he was 17 at summer gatherings at Lee Park, where Shari was one of the girls visiting from New York. They married in 1955, before his junior year of medical school. Reflecting on meeting her, Jerry said he had found “a person on earth who I thought of more than myself.” He adored her. Her social grace and his intellect, humor and love of storytelling made them a memorable pair.

Together, they shared a love of travel and enjoyed many cruises, especially with his cousin, Dr. Jay Beck, and his wife, Joan. Family adventures took them to the beaches of Texas and Florida, Hawaii and Jamaica. These trips created cherished memories across generations.

Jerry was known for his wisdom, wit and seemingly endless supply of stories. A brilliant physician who loved working with his hands, he found deep satisfaction in fixing things and helping people. Away from his practice, he enjoyed reading, cooking and traveling. He was a member of Temple Emanu-El for more than 70 years, beginning in 1955.

Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shari Levy Blum, in 2016; his parents, Kate Beck Blum and Jack Blum; and his brother, Ronald Blum, all of blessed memory.

His family includes his daughters, Lynda Blum Kutler (Mark), Karen Blum and Terri Blum Fishman; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Blum; Perry Kaufman, who remained a dear member of Jerry’s extended family; his grandchildren, Alison Kaufman Colston (Ray), Scott Kaufman (Rachel), Stephanie Fishman Jordan (Alvin) and Kimberly Schuster (Derek); and his great-grandchildren, Noah Colston, Sam Colston, Emma Schuster, Avery Jordan, Charlie Kaufman, Shai Jordan and Ava Schuster.

His wisdom, humor, skilled hands and abiding love for his family leave a legacy that will endure in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Stern Chapel at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas.

Donations may be made to Temple Emanu-El or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were provided by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, www.Sparkman-Hillcrest.com.