Obituaries: Oct. 26, 2026

Marilyn Carole (Singer) Allen

Dec. 9, 1940–Oct. 19, 2026

Marilyn Carole (Singer) Allen, 85, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, at Trinity Terrace in Fort Worth.

She was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, to Morris and Pearl (Unterman) Singer. After graduating as a standout student from Columbia Grammar School, Marilyn decided to forgo continuing her education at the University of Pennsylvania and raise a family. She and her husband, Arthur Allen, raised their four children in the Long Island community known as the Five Towns.

Marilyn eventually moved to Manhattan, where she worked for more than 40 years at the flagship location of Lord & Taylor and was consistently recognized for her dedication, customer service and sense of style. Whether it was Pepe, Tuffy, TJ, Bruno or Lucky, Marilyn, an Upper East Side fixture, could be seen out and about with one of her beloved toy poodles.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, sister Renee (Singer) Beim and her ex-husband Arthur Allen.

She is survived by her four adoring children and their spouses, Richard and Cantor Sheri (Berkson) Allen, Cindy Sato and her husband, Tatsuya, Paul and Julie (Shoueka) Allen and David and Marcy (Rosner) Allen; her grandchildren, Jeremy, Emily, Preston, Phoebe, Andrew, Drew, Jordan and Jack; and her first great-grandchild, Marty.

Her ever-present natural beauty, elegance, style, sense of humor and infectious laugh will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services were held graveside Thursday, Oct. 22, at Mount Ararat Cemetery in Lindenhurst, New York.

Special thanks to the staff at Trinity Terrace and Community Healthcare for their loving care and concern.

Donations may be made to City of Hope, the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Trey Harper of Harper and Lucas Funeral Home.