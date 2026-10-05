Obituaries: Oct. 5, 2026



Sandy Poulin

Sept. 2, 1959–Sept. 28, 2026

Sandra Sue (Krasno) Poulin didn’t just live — she was the life of the party. She was a passionate, hard-working lover of life. Everything she touched, she poured her entire heart into. Sandy passed away Sept. 28, 2026 (17 Tishrei 5787), after a tragic eight-month battle with cancer.

Sandy was born Sept. 2, 1959, to Gloria “Sita” and Myron “Mike” Krasno. She made quite the entrance as the youngest of six and the most joyous surprise: “Krasno Twin B” was written on her birth certificate! Twins Cindy and Sandy were immediate friends for life. She and her five siblings grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. She met her beloved husband, Tim Poulin, 50 years ago at UW-Milwaukee, and they were married for 44 years. Sandy and Tim raised daughter Rachel in their exceptionally warm and exciting home, welcoming to all. There was never a dull moment at the Poulin Palace.

Sandy was raised in a loving Jewish home. She learned her life motto early on in Girl Scouts, and it stuck with her: “Make new friends but keep the old, one is silver and the other’s gold.” Sandy was a truly loyal, caring and thoughtful friend. One of her favorite childhood memories was attending Camp Interlaken in Eagle River, Wisconsin, where she gained a love for lakes and waterskiing. Years later, she married there. More childhood highlights included her love for gymnastics and her life-changing mission trip to Israel at age 16.

Sandy blossomed in college and studied mass communication with a minor in dance at UW-Milwaukee. She met her husband, Tim, in class, and it was not long after that they fell madly in love. She thrived through college with her many passions, including competitive disco dancing and attending concerts and festivals. She served on the Union Activities Board and was the only person to actually create revenue for the university. She piloted new popular classes such as handwriting analysis and disco dancing. Sandy worked through college at a radio station and quickly became the top billing rep.

Tim and Sandy married and moved to Texas. They spent 10 years traveling the world and having a blast together. Their next adventure was having miracle daughter Rachel Lilly after years of IVF treatments. Sandy suffered from postpartum depression for many months. Once recovered, she spent the next 10 years collecting stories from women around the world and wrote “The Mother-to-Mother Postpartum Depression Support Book,” published by Penguin Books. She received acclaim from Postpartum International, and mothers told Sandy that her book saved their lives. Sandy was the best mom ever … just ask her daughter.

Sandy was the queen of radio. She worked at WRR for five years, then at KRLD (now Audacy) for a very successful 40 years. She was awarded “Radio Rep of the Year” by AWRT (American Women in Radio and Television). Her colleagues and clients adored her for her outstanding loyalty and persistence, always going beyond expectations.

When she wasn’t working, she was playing. Sandy loved Scrabble. She even joined her local chapter and played in a few national competitions. The Poulins shared a lake house with the Zanders and spent many treasured summers having a blast on the lake, inviting all their friends to join in. For many Texas summers, Sandy and Sherry’s Ski n Scrabble weekends were nonstop fun, with delicious barbecue dinners and endless treasured memories.

Sandy was proudly Jewish, pro-God, pro-morality and a big Dennis Prager fan. In her early years at KRLD, she got Prager on the air. This launched the beginning of his national career outside Los Angeles, and she was very proud to have been involved in this. Prager called her an angel in his life.

Sandy’s soul departed on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, one of the most joyous times of year. It is fitting that this would be her time, as she embodied true simcha (joy) in every way.

Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Gloria and Myron Krasno, and sister Caren Krasno.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Poulin of Dallas; daughter, Rachel (Matthew) Minchen of Houston; siblings Charles (Sue) Krasno of Watertown, Wisconsin, David (Lisa) Krasno of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Terri (Doug) Cohee of San Diego, California, and twin sister Cindy (Joel) Vardy of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her legacy continues with grandchildren Yehuda Meir and Aryeh Yitzhak Minchen.

Special thanks to husband Tim for caring for her every need over the past 50 years and especially through the cancer battle; sister-in-law Lisa Smith for lovingly joining Tim in caring for Sandy in her final weeks; and Terri Cohee for being a cherished sister and friend, always on call and very involved in her treatment plan. Special thanks to the countless other friends, family and neighbors who were immeasurably supportive and proactively helpful to Sandy and Tim during this difficult battle. It is impossible to mention them all because the outpouring of support was so overwhelming and indicative of how loved Sandy is and always will be.

Funeral services were held Sept. 30 in the Temple Shalom section of Restland Cemetery, with Rabbi Andrew Paley officiating. A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Temple Shalom.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Torchwood, daughter Rachel’s Jewish community in Houston (torchweb.org/donate; select “Torchwood” as the dedication).

Sandy’s care was entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.