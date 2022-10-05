Obituaries: Oct. 6, 2022

Robert Joseph Friedman

Robert Joseph Friedman, 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022, in Florida from a stroke. Robert was born in New York City on July 11, 1929, to Lawrence Friedman and Frances Dansyear Friedman; his family moved to Miami when he was 9 years old. He graduated from Miami High School and attended the University of Florida, majoring in physical education.

He and his first wife, June Helene Kobert, married after he finished college and moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was stationed in the Army. They returned to Miami in 1956.

He graduated from law school at the University of Miami, where he was on the Law Review. Following graduation, he joined a small law practice in downtown Miami, concentrating on tax and estate law.

He and June started a family and had three children, Deborah, Joshua and Lawrence, prior to their divorce. During this time, he was active in Temple Beth Am and B’nai Brith, serving as chapter president.

Robert married Berta Linder in 1968, joining her three children, Earl, Richard and Robert. He left the law firm and started a solo law practice in Hallandale, Florida. Robert and his brother Arnold (z’’l) were active Rotarians. He practiced law into his 70s. Always outgoing, he enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, music, theater, cinema, cooking, entertaining, watching professional football and reading.

Robert is survived by Berta Friedman, his wife of 54 years, stepsons Earl Linder, Richard Friedman (Maureen) and Robert Paul Friedman and grandson Alan. From his first marriage, he is survived by his children Dr. Deborah Isa Friedman (Scott Mackler) in Dallas, Joshua Kobert Friedman and Lawrence Theodore Friedman (Lisa); grandchildren Richard Alan Friedman (Ashley), Amanda Francis Friedman and Jennifer Ann Friedman; and great-granddaughter Remi Anise Friedman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arnold S. Friedman and daughter-in-law Mila Friedman.

In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and there was no formal funeral.

Donations honoring Robert’s memory may be made to the Rotary International Foundation or the charity of one’s choice.

Gilbert Levy

Gilbert Levy. 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

He was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Egypt to parents who migrated from Israel and Greece and later to Paris, France.

Gilbert was an amazing, selfless man and father and a loving, fiery husband. He was full of life and loved his children, family, wife and friends steadfastly. He was jovial, making friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed photography, having an eye for beauty, music, politics, spy thrillers, different cultures and people, and assimilated easily wherever he moved. He had a strong character, but humble with an adventurous spirit; He loved to travel and had friends from varied walks of life and internationally. He was multilingual. In his youth, he was a semi-professional soccer player competing in tournaments all over Europe. He graduated from La Sorbonne University in Paris with a finance degree specializing in banking. He retired from work as a bank director and accountant. He was also an animal lover and adored his birdie, Zoe, who will reside in her home country, El Salvador, cared for by Tony.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Adele; his brother, Moises; and his nephew, Olivier.

He leaves behind his wife, Tony; his children: Nathalie, Sarah (Eric) and William (Debbie); five grandchildren (Morgane, Marion, Hannah, Aaron and Chloe); his brother, Isaac; sisters, Irene and Lily; many nieces and nephews; lifetime friends; and his bird, Zoe.

He was loved by many family members and friends and will be greatly missed.

Services were held Monday, Oct. 3, at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery.