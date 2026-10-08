Obituaries: Oct. 8, 2026





Gisela ‘Gussie’ Swento

Jan. 7, 1928–Oct. 6, 2026



Gisela “Gussie” Swento, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished member of the Dallas Jewish community, passed away peacefully Oct. 6, 2026, at the age of 98.

Gisela was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Essen, Germany. In 1950, she moved to Chicago, where she married the love of her life, Irwin Swento, who preceded her in death. Together, they shared 68 wonderful years of marriage, building a life filled with love, family and treasured memories.

In 1985, Gisela and Irwin moved their family to Dallas, where they were welcomed with open arms by the Jewish community. Gussie quickly became an active and beloved part of both Congregation Shearith Israel and the Jewish Community Center. She gave generously of her time and talents, volunteering in the JCC kitchen, where she helped prepare meals for special occasions and senior lunches.

Gussie especially enjoyed the friendships and camaraderie she found through the JCC senior group. She loved participating in plays, joining trips and activities and spending time with friends. Her warm personality, generous spirit and genuine love for others made her a special presence in the lives of everyone who knew her.

Gussie’s greatest joy, however, was her family. She is survived by her daughter, Helene Winer (Haim); her son, Harvey Swento (Cherry); her grandchildren, Adam Swento, Matthew Swento (Sarah), Rachel Hamp (Anthony), David Winer, Jonathan Winer (Jackie) and Lemore Cohen (Eliav); and nine great-grandchildren.

Gussie leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, devotion to family, friendship and service to her community. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Sparkman Hillcrest, officiated by Rabbi Stefan Weinberg.

May her memory be a blessing.