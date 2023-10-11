Obituaries, October 12th, 2023

Leonard ‘Lenny’ Hochster

Leonard “Lenny” Sheldon Hochster, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday evening, Oct. 8, 2023. Born Nov. 17, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to his parents Erica and Ernest Hochster, Lenny was easily charismatic, fiercely loyal, sharp-witted and a true joy to be around. He poured himself into his three loves — family, business and Judaism.

Lenny, a first-generation American, was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, with his brother Jeffrey (Jeff). Lenny graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1973 before graduating from Boston University in 1977. Lenny moved to New York City upon graduation to work at Van Heusen and began his love of The Big Apple.

Lenny moved to Dallas in 1980 to join the family business, Westmoor Manufacturing — a leading Western apparel company. Soon thereafter, he met and fell in love with the love of his life, Hope. The two married in 1983 and enjoyed 39 adventurous and happy years of marriage — highlighted by the addition of their two sons, Kane and Zachary.

Upon taking the reins, Lenny and Jeff took Westmoor to new heights. By introducing new fashion lines, shifting the organization into a multinational business and developing deep, meaningful relationships across the industry, Westmoor has enjoyed unparalleled success under their leadership. Lenny was known as an utmost gentleman throughout the Western space and his kind heart took the business just as far as his extraordinary business acumen did.

True to his motto of “Work Hard, Play Hard,” Lenny was proud of his beautiful family and never let them doubt the depth of his love. He was steadfast in instilling core values, with a side of chocolate for good measure. He relished family vacations and always packed them with adventures and laughs. Most recently, he was even prouder of his growing family with the addition of his beloved daughters-in-law and his three grandchildren, to whom he was “Pops.”

Lenny will be remembered as a kind and caring soul, a deeply faithful man and an extraordinarily loving son, brother, husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erica and Ernest Hochster. He is survived by his wife Hope, sons Kane (Marissa) and Zachary (Caroline), brother Jeffrey (Linda) and grandchildren Ty, Brooke and Colby.

Services were held at Congregation Shearith Israel Oct. 10, immediately followed by a burial service at Sparkman Hillcrest.

Please consider contributions to Congregation Shearith Israel, Jewish National Fund or the St. Mark’s School of Texas.