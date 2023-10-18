Obituaries: October 19th, 2023

Rosanne Margolis

Rosanne Margolis, born Rosanne Steinharter on Jan. 9, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 14, 2023, at the age of 85, in Fort Worth. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rosanne was an active member of the Jewish community and found joy in being a part of the Stayton retirement community.

Rosanne is survived by her loving husband, William S. Margolis, and her children Gayle Sondecker and husband Charles, Gary Margolis and wife Rachel, and Michael Margolis and wife Jenny. She was also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Rosanne was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Steinharter, and her father, Jack Steinharter.

Rosanne completed her high school education at Woodward High School. She went on to spend three years at the University of Cincinnati before completing her B.A. in history at the University of Texas at Arlington.

During her career, Rosanne worked for 15 years at the Wedgwood Branch of the Fort Worth Public Library. Additionally, she dedicated 14 years as a volunteer archivist for the Temple Beth-El historical committee.

Rosanne found solace and camaraderie at Temple Beth-El in Fort Worth, where she worshipped. She was active in Jewish Women International, serving on various board positions through the years.

Rosanne was a lifelong Texas Rangers baseball fan beginning in 1972, when the franchise moved to this area. She was a 20-year season ticket holder and was delighted to attend the World Series in 2010 and 2011 at the Ballpark. In her free time, she enjoyed playing mah jongg, archiving historical documents for the Jewish community, playing bridge, traveling and reading.

A memorial service was held on Oct. 18 at Temple Beth-El.

Rosanne Margolis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will be cherished by her family, friends and the community she touched throughout her life.

Rosanne’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.

Sharon Segal

Sharon Segal, 76, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Oct. 15, 2023, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Sharon loved her three sons and could easily be heard from the soccer pitch sidelines rooting them on. She was a super fan and supporter of whatever they did. Sharon’s grandkids always brought a smile to her face even as MS was affecting her quality of life. She was a fighter until the end and will be missed.

Sharon was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Stephen; parents, Harold and Devorah; and sister, Gari.

She is survived by son Aaron and his wife Carrie, son Marc and his wife Taryn, son David and his wife Wendy; grandchildren Alexandra, Ariana, Naftalia, Simone, Jude, Harper, Dylan and Cooper; and sisters Lyn and Allison.

Please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.