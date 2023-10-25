Obituaries: October 26th, 2023

Martin Baron

Martin ‘Marty’ Baron

Martin “Marty” Baron, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Marty was born to Celia and Albert Baron in Newark, New Jersey, on Feb. 12, 1935, the youngest of four children. When Marty was 7, his family moved to Miami Beach, where he spent the remainder of his childhood. Marty proudly attended Miami Beach High School, playing basketball and solidifying his lifelong love of the sport. After high school, Marty attended the University of Miami on a B’nai B’rith scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in radio, television and motion picture photography. During college, Marty began dating 16-year-old Lynne Werblow. They married five years later in 1959 and spent the next 64 years building a beautiful life together. The young couple initially lived near Cape Canaveral, where Marty worked gathering optical data on missile firings in the mission test center for RCA. They were blessed with two children: Laura, born in 1962, and Steve, born in 1964. Marty briefly served as a private in Company D, 4th Battalion. Following his service, he returned to work at Cape Canaveral. At the age of 39, Marty switched gears to pursue a career involving one of his great interests and passions — automobiles. In 1974, Marty and Lynne moved their family to Miami Beach, where he opened and operated a Goodyear Tire Center. In 2005 after retiring, Marty moved from the hot climate he loved to an even hotter one he grew to love, moving from Miami Beach to Dallas to be closer to his son and family. Together Lynne and Marty embraced Dallas, eventually trading in their Miami license plates in evidence of their full commitment to the Lone Star State.

Throughout his life, Marty valued time with family and friends and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He loved watching sports both live and on TV, listening to music, providing TLC to his pets and working on cars. When younger, he was an avid tennis player and loved downhill skiing with his children. Later in life, he and Lynne spent over a decade delivering Meals on Wheels together for Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas and were regular carpool drivers and cheerleaders at their grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He was kind and accessible — and happiest when working hard and helping others. Perhaps he shone most brightly in his role as grandfather — beloved “Poppy” had nothing but smiles and love for David, Allie and Lauren which they returned beyond measure.

Marty is survived by his wife, Lynne Baron; his children Laura (Gordon) Getter and Steve (Gilian) Baron; his grandchildren David Getter and Allie and Lauren Baron; as well as his many nieces and nephews in whose lives “Uncle Marty” played a pivotal role. Marty’s family would like to thank the community and staff at the Legacy Midtown Park and Legacy at Home Hospice for their outstanding care of Marty.

Joan Marmurek

Joan Barbara ‘Mimi’ Marmurek

Joan Barbara “Mimi” Marmurek, 89, passed away Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Joan was born in New York on July 5, 1934. She was married to Stanley Marmurek on May 27, 1956; they were together for 55 years until his passing in 2011.

Joan led a very busy and fulfilling life. Joan was a member of Temple Shalom for over 40 years. She played mah-jongg and canasta with her friends several times a week. She loved shopping, going out to eat, traveling (especially cruising) and most of all, spending time with her family. She was the most devoted mother and Mimi and will be missed by all who love her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley, and her parents, Helen and Abraham Krutman.

She is survived by her children, Stacey (Larry) Robbins, Ilisa (Eric) Trotter and Rick (Meredith) Marmurek; her sister, Margi Williams; her precious grandchildren, Lauren (Zach), Mitchell (Hayley), Zach, Rylee, Amanda and Sydney; and her precious great-grandchildren, Max, Dani and Taylor.

Betty Roth

Betty Roth

Betty Roth passed away Oct. 17, 2023. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 28, 1935. She was the daughter of Adolph and Rose (Katz) Herskowitz and their first girl after they already had three sons.

In 1957, Betty married the love of her life, Irv Roth. Betty and Irv were married for 58 years. They had three children together: Bryan, Melinda and Brad. Betty was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren: Matthew, Daniel, Connor, Ethan, Ellie (Eleanor) and Abby (Abigail). She was thrilled to be able to dance at Daniel’s wedding to Nitzan Bar-Shalom and then again at Matthew’s wedding to Irene Park. Family was everything to Betty. While she was always a great and amazing grandmother, this year she officially became a great-grandmother when Shia Roth was born in Israel.

She eventually learned to play and love golf, often playing with Irv every weekend. She loved playing mah-jongg with her friends. Temple Shalom was a special place for her and eventually she decided that she would become a bat mitzvah at the age of 69. She was an active member of Sisterhood, loved her havurah and volunteered when she was younger at the gift shop. Betty loved so many people and everyone who knew her loved her.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Irv, and her three older brothers Edward, Gerald and Robert. She is survived by her three children, Bryan (Renee Morris), Melinda and Brad; her eight grandchildren, Matthew (Irene Park), Daniel (Nitzan Bar-Shalom), Connor, Ethan, Eleanor and Abigail. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Temple Shalom Sisterhood.

Barbara Weinberg

Barbara Krosin Weinberg

FORT WORTH — Barbara Krosin Weinberg, born Dec. 7, 1930, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 21, 2023. She was 92.

A service was held Oct. 24 in the Kornbleet Memorial Chapel in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery, with Rabbi Andrew Bloom and Cantor Paul Dorman officiating. Following committal prayers, she was laid to rest in the cemetery next to her parents.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Barbara was the only child of Joseph and Jean Feder Krosin. She was a member of Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Jewish Women International and a life member of Hadassah.

Barbara delivered for Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. She survived breast cancer twice and was active with the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

An avid traveler, she visited all seven continents; two of her favorite destinations were Antarctica and the Far East. She enjoyed many long-lasting friendships for over 70 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Morton Weinberg.

In addition to her daughter Judy Fischer and her husband, Greg, Barbara is survived by her grandsons, Adam Weinberg and his fiancée Sarah Harrison and Zach Weinberg and his wife Rachael; great-grandchildren, Addison, Evan and Mason Weinberg and their mother Randi, Thomas, Mila and Walker Weinberg and Davin and Sophie Hopkins.

Consideration of contributions to Congregation Ahavath Sholom, the Humane Society of Keller or to a charity of one’s choice, in her memory, is suggested.

Barbara’s family entrusted her care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.