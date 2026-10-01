Obituaries: Sept. 17, 2026

Howard (Kim) Cole

Sept. 13, 1955–Aug. 12, 2026

Howard “Kim” Cole, a lifelong Fort Worth resident, died Aug. 12, 2026, one month before his 71st birthday.

Kim worked as a substitute teacher and massage therapist. Despite facing health challenges for much of his life, he enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved camping and hiking. Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park were among his favorite destinations, along with other parks throughout the Southwest.

He is survived by his wife, Jetti Cole; son, David Cole; and brother, Scott Cole.

Funeral services were held Aug. 16, 2026, with Rabbi Sidney Zimelman officiating. Burial followed in the Ahavath Sholom section of Greenwood Cemetery in Fort Worth. Arrangements were handled by Harper & Lucas Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Michael David Hoffman

Oct. 29, 1939–Sept. 1, 2026

Michael David Hoffman passed away at age 86 on Sept. 1, 2026, in Dallas. He was born Oct. 29, 1939, to Soloman and Mildred Stone Hoffman in Detroit, Michigan. On Sept. 28, 1962, he married Roxana Bermani in Las Vegas, Nevada. The loving couple had three children, Michelle, David and Bryan, and five grandchildren.

Michael was a doctor for 58 years and served on the medical board at Parkland Memorial Hospital, the board of Amerigroup and the medical board of Dallas Osteopathic Medical Center.

Michael was a father, grandfather and friend, but above all, he was a healer. Medicine was not simply a profession; it was one of the defining parts of his life. For decades, he cared for his patients with a deep sense of compassion, never turning away a family in need. He believed that being a physician meant showing up for people when they were at their worst, and that belief reached well beyond the walls of his office.

For all that he gave to his patients, the greatest love in his life was his family. He loved them deeply, and some of his greatest joy came simply from sitting with them in the living room. He was also incredibly funny, and the laughter he brought into everyone’s lives became one of the many ways he showed love. Those who knew him will remember not only how deeply he cared but how easily he could make a room laugh. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.

Phyllis Kaplan

Sept. 16, 1925–Sept. 6, 2026

Phyllis Nudelman Kaplan passed away Sept. 6, 2026, 10 days before her 101st birthday. She was born Sept. 16, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, where she met and eventually married the love of her life, Jerome “Jerry” Kaplan, in 1949. They were married for 62 years. They lived in St. Louis until moving with their family to Dallas in 1966.

She was a beloved administrative assistant with the religious school at Congregation Shearith Israel for more than 20 years. Phyllis enjoyed entertaining, reading, cooking and swimming.

She volunteered with pediatric patients and served as a tech assistant supporting radiology at Medical City Hospital of Dallas. She also helped staff by serving food so they could be with their families on holidays. At Medical City, she visited every hospitalized Jewish patient.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Sarah Ruth (Banet) Nudelman; her husband, Jerry; and her brother, Harvey Banet Nudelman.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail Hope Kaplan, Faith Ilene Kaplan and Cheryl Joy (Kaplan) Thompson; and her grandson, Zachary Sky Thompson.

The family asks that donations be made to the Shearith Israel religious school, cemetery (shearith.org) or the charity of one’s choice.

She will be deeply missed by countless co-workers, friends and family.

Services were entrusted to Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home.