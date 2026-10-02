Obituaries: Sept. 3, 2026

Michael Kramer

Aug. 2, 1945–Aug. 20, 2026

Michael Simon Kramer, 81, of Dallas, passed away Aug. 20 in Richardson.

Michael was born in Cape Town, South Africa, to David and Miriam Kramer on Aug. 2, 1945. He attended high school at South African College Schools, graduating in 1962, and went on to earn a medical degree from the University of Cape Town. He practiced medicine as a family physician in private practice for 57 years.

Michael is survived by his sons, Leon Kramer and Daniel Kramer; Leon’s spouse, Rowena Sylvia; Daniel’s spouse, Annie Granastein; and their children. He is also survived by his siblings, Alvin Kramer and his spouse, Sandra, and Tina Phillips, as well as their families. He was a loving grandfather to Samuel Kramer, Tyler Kramer and Lilly Granastein, and a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, Aaron, Danica, Richard and Kate.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, David and Miriam Kramer.

Funeral services were held at Tiferet Israel-Agudas Achim Cemetery on Aug. 23, with Rabbi Moshe Naparstek of Chabad of Dallas officiating.

May his life be a blessing.