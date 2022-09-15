Obituaries: September 15th, 2022

Frances Coleman

On Sept. 1, 2022, Frances Silvergold Coleman passed away peacefully, five days before her 98th birthday, with the love of her family surrounding her. Frances was born in Dallas on Sept. 6, 1924. She and her parents, Belle and Abraham Silvergold, welcomed two younger sisters, Ruthie and Ethel. Frances immediately became their protective big sister. Just three months after Ethel’s birth, her father was killed in an automobile accident. Belle worked hard to raise and provide for her daughters, who were inseparable. The three girls became known as the Silvergold Sisters and were deeply devoted to one another throughout their lives. Frances graduated from Forest Avenue High School and Draughon Business College. At the age of 13, she met her future husband, Julius, who fell in love with her at first sight. Julius’ love for Frances never lessened. Every day he told her, “You are so beautiful, and I love you so much.” Throughout almost 80 years of marriage, Frances had the devoted and complete love of the man she adored, a gift she cherished. At the young age of 19, Julius proposed, and Frances, age 18, accepted. Shortly after their marriage in 1943, Julius joined the army. Frances and Julius began an active life when he returned from World War II. They went into business and opened their first liquor store, Red Coleman’s Liquors, near Fair Park. Frances made fresh flower football mums and sold them in the store. She and Julius were a team, and she worked as his bookkeeper helping him succeed. Frances was recognized in the community for her tireless volunteer activities. She served as financial chairman and vice president of Sisterhood, chairman of the Advanced Gifts Division for Federation, recipient of the Campaign Achievement Award, an officer of Mizrachi Women and B’nai B’rith. She was chairwoman of Israel Bonds for three years and was honored as their Woman of Valor. Additionally, she was honored by the Jewish Community Center as Woman of the Year. She was involved with the Susan G. Komen Cancer Center, as well as the City of Hope. She was deeply respected for all of her hard work. Throughout her almost 98 years of life, Frances’ strength, grace, devotion to family and exuberance for living fully were paramount. She was beautiful inside and out. She never lost her abundant energy, love of life and love of people. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, nights out with friends and family and especially Happy Hours. She relished her weekly mah jongg, Pan and bridge games, often hosting at her home.

Frances was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Janeen Kelminson, her sister and brother-in-law Ruthie and Bernard Levy, her brother-in-law Eugene Zale, and her son-in-law Joey Lichtenstein.

She is survived by her husband Julius Coleman; children Andrea Donsky (Cal), Ronnie Coleman (Julie), Wendy Coleman; son-in-law Marc Kelminson; her sister Ethel Silvergold Zale; grandchildren Amy Aftergut (Kent), Matt Lichtenstein (Wesley), Michael Kelminson, Greg Kelminson (Sophie), Ryan Coleman (Liz), Blake Coleman (Alanah), Nicole Glass (Justin), Justin Utay (Barbara), Brendan Goldaber; 13 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Congregation Shearith Israel, Beck Family Sanctuary, on Sept. 4. Interment followed at Sparkman Hillcrest.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Fleschler, Dr. Jorge Cheirif and the staff at the Legacy Midtown Park for their devoted care.

Donations can be made to Congregation Shearith Israel, Jewish Family Service or Hillel of Dallas.

Harold Kleinman

Harold F. Kleinman, 91, passed away in Dallas on Sept. 2, 2022.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Bill and Lisa, Lee and Lisa, Mark and Betsy, Jay and Liz, Max and Amy; his grandchildren Rachel, Hannah, Michelle, David, Amanda, Alex, Corey, Jamie, Sam, Landon, Avery, Ellie and Sadie; and his great-grandchildren Jed, Rex, Ernie, Caleb and Mara.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Adam and his wife of 65 years, Ruthie.

Those wishing to honor Harold are encouraged to make a donation in his loving memory to the Temple Emanu-El Jill Stone Tikkun Olam Fund which provides support for Temple’s Community Garden, providing fresh produce to Dallas-area foodbanks — a cause that both Harold and Ruthie enthusiastically supported. Donations can be made at https://participate.tedallas.org/donate/jill-stone-social-justice-fund.

Sara Shipper

Sara Shipper, 100, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Sara was born Feb. 24, 1922, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Lena and Morris Forbes.

When she was 7, the family moved to San Antonio, where her family owned Forbes Bakery, the only Jewish bakery in the city.

Sara met the love of her life, the dashing Bernard Shipper from the Bronx, New York, on a blind date in San Antonio. After a three-year courtship, they married Aug. 5, 1945, and lived a wonderful life together. Following the war, they made their home in Corpus Christi, where their first of six children was born.

“I gave birth to a Corpus Christian,” she mused when interviewed for an article for her 95th birthday. It was in Corpus that Bernie began his career with Zales and the family lived in several cities during Bernie’s 30-plus-year career with the company.

Sara loved Jewish activities. She was a life member of Hadassah, president of B’nai B’rith Women in Galveston and active in Shearith Israel Sisterhood. She developed a lifelong love of reading by virtue of growing up near a library. She also loved playing mah jongg, bridge, managing her investments and attending plays and musicals.

Sara’s family was her treasure and the light of her life.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Daniel Forbes and brother-in-law Martin Litwin.

Sara is survived by her sister, Ruth Litwin; six children: Carolyn (Marty) Alpert, Bruce Shipper, Barbara (Fred) Shlesinger, Ronnie (Cynthia) Shipper, Marlene (Tony) Petrocchi and Jeff (Janis) Shipper; grandchildren: Ariela (Oliver) Alpert, Nick (Kim) Petrocchi, Jessica (Brendan) Toohey, Dillon Shipper, Bradley Shlesinger, Emily Shlesinger, Eric Petrocchi, Molly Shipper, Tyler Shipper, Jett Shipper, Iliza (Noah) Shlesinger and Ben Shlesinger; great-grandchildren Maya Ho and Sierra Mae Galuten; and sister-in-law Marcia Forbes.

A private funeral service was held on Sept. 5.