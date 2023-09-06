Obituaries: September 7th, 2023

Wendy Blum

Wendy Stone Blum, 73, died peacefully in Dallas on Aug. 27, 2023, with her loving husband by her side. Wendy was born in Chicago and raised in both Illinois and suburban Kansas City. She graduated in 1968 from Shawnee Mission West (Kansas) High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1972 from Bradley University (Illinois), where she made lifelong friends. After college, Wendy moved to Chicago, where she met and married Don and eventually relocated to Don’s hometown of Dallas. There they built a richly textured and rewarding life that was centered on community and service to others. Wendy moved heaven and earth for her two children, Sara and Benjamin, whether it was an unforgettable 40th birthday party for Sara or Ben’s bar mitzvah party at Southfork Ranch.

Wendy filled her life with books (she was a founding member of the Mountain City Book Group for 30+ years), culinary arts (her mother’s blueberry cake was a family favorite), mah jongg and hosting a diverse group of family and friends at her home. Wendy retired as a special education teacher working with elementary school students at RISD Academy, mentoring both students and teachers alike and ensuring her students never went without. Wendy was a longtime member of Temple Emanu-El and participated in congregational community projects. Most importantly, Wendy loved being a wife and mom, and she excelled at both. Her generosity and selflessness, her quick wit and sense of humor, will be missed by many. Her love was a palpable presence in the lives of those who knew her. Wendy mastered the arts of selflessness, always willing to help a friend or stranger, and strength of character, never backing down from her beliefs. We are all better for Wendy’s life and her influence as wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, teacher and colleague.

Wendy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Blum; her children, Sara Blum and Benjamin Blum (Robyn); her brother, Neil Stone, and sisters, Jan Stone and Kathy Stone (Mel Septon); her brother-in-law, Michael Blum (Jenifer), and sister-in-law, Suellen Blum Rothschild (John Miller); her nieces, Deanna Blum Koenigsberg (Alan), Rachel Stone and Liz Rothschild Bracken (Daniel), and nephews, Noah Stone (Marnie) and Stephen Blum (Elizabeth Sobel Blum); her great-nieces, Madison Stone, Hannah Blum, Ava Blum and Laila Bracken, and great-nephews, Christopher Stone, Mitchell Koenigsberg, Jack Koenigsberg, Henry Koenigsberg and Miles Bracken; and many cousins and dear friends. Wendy was predeceased by her parents, Marshall and Betty Jayne (“B.J.” Lubliner) Stone; her father-in-law, Harold Blum; mother-in-law, Sally Blum; stepmother-in-law, Rosalyn Blum; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Blum. Wendy lives on in the hearts of all who loved her and memories of her will endure for years to come. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Temple Emanu-El. Donations in Wendy’s memory may be made to the Streicker Center (www.tinyurl.com/WendyStoneBlumTributes) or to the Harold and Sally Blum Endowed Scholarship Fund at SMU (https://link.smu.edu/giving and search “Blum”).

Audree Disraeli

Audree Bea Chipman Disraeli, age 85, of Dallas, passed away on Aug. 18, 2023. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 19, 1938. Her father was a local barber who owned his own shop. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1956 and attended one year of local community college. In 1958, she was married to Allan Disraeli and they raised three beautiful children together. They spent two years in the Air Force in Arkansas before moving to Dallas permanently. Allan practiced medicine as an OB/GYN and Audree volunteered in the kitchen at Temple Shalom for many years and worked as a Jewish caterer and manicurist. She was a member of Temple Shalom Sisterhood and had a passion for arts, crafts, cooking and family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Chipman; her mother, Ann Gans Chipman; and her husband, Allan. She is survived by her three children, Phillip Disraeli of Dallas, Shari Meyers of Frisco and David Disraeli of Austin. The funeral was held at Sparkman-Hillcrest on Aug. 21. The family asks that you consider a donation to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas or The Legacy at Home Healthcare and Hospice.

Myrna Robins

Myrna Francine Robins, 82, of Plano, passed away Aug. 27, 2023, in Dallas. Myrna was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Arnold and Ethel Sills, March 31, 1941. She went to high school at North High School and graduated in 1959. She went on to earn a degree as a dental assistant and worked as a dental assistant for four years. She also worked at Temple Shalom and Beth Torah Pre-School for 10 years. She enjoyed being surrounded at all times by her family and friends.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Kenneth Robins of Plano; daughter Sandy and her husband, Alan Haas; daughter Amy Shapiro and her husband, David Parmacek; granddaughter Jessica and her husband, Elliot Hoffman; granddaughter Emily and her husband, Alex Berger, granddaughter Maddi Parmacek; granddaughter Mikaela Shapiro; granddaughter Sophie Parmacek; granddaughter Ashley Shapiro; and great-grandchild Brooks Hoffman.

A graveside service was held at Sparkman-Hillcrest on Aug. 30 with Rabbi Sydni Rubinstein of Beth Torah Synagogue officiating.

A donation may be made to Congregation Beth Torah or The American Cancer Society.

Services were entrusted to Dallas Jewish Funerals.

Rita Smith

Rita Faye Minsky Smith, 87, of Dallas, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Rita was born on Nov. 1, 1935, to Nathan and Ida (Rachofsky) Minsky in Dallas. After graduating from Highland Park High School in 1952, she went on to study radio, theater and film, earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Houston. Later — when her three daughters were teenagers — Rita earned a Master of Arts in psychology from Texas Woman’s University in Denton.

Rita taught school for several years and then worked in sales — a more lucrative and egalitarian position for women in that era.

Throughout her life, she engaged in her passion for the theater. Whether as an actress in local community theater productions, as a theater critic for two local newspapers as well as an online theater review site, as a stand-up comic or as a volunteer for local theaters and programs, her interest in theater never waned. In her free time, she traveled to theater events and shows, both domestically and abroad.

While at University of Houston, she met Gerald Smith. They wed in 1956 and were married for 12 years. Their family grew quickly — three girls over the next several years.

Rita loved her daughters unconditionally and set an example for her girls of an independent woman who never accepted less than fair and equal treatment.

She educated and raised her daughters in the Jewish faith, all attending Temple Emanu-El classes until their confirmation. The family fondly recalls special times together at Friday evening services.

Rita was preceded in death by her mother, Ida, and father, Nathan. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Jerralyn More (Avery), Michelle Blasingame (Ray) and Cheryl Smith.

The family requests donations be made to the SPCA of Texas or to your local animal shelter in honor of Rita’s lifelong love affair with, and care for, stray dogs and cats.

A graveside service was officiated by Rabbi Holly Levin Cohn on Aug. 27 at Shearith Israel Memorial Park on Dolphin Road.