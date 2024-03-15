Oct. 7 survivor: Hamas terrorists spared me over Messi tales

Paris Saint-Germain player Lionel Messi at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, July 31, 2022. (Photo: Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

Esther Cuño told her attackers she hailed from the same country as Lionel Messi.

JNS Staff Report

March 15, 2024

A remarkable story of survival has emerged from the horrific Hamas attacks on the Israeli community of Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Esther Cuño, a 90-year-old Argentinian-Israeli, credits Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi for helping spare her life when armed Palestinian terrorists stormed her home.

“They demanded to know the whereabouts of family members, but she remained calm and steered talk toward soccer,” explains the new documentary “Voces del 7 de Octubre—Latino Stories of Survival.”

Cuño told her attackers she hailed from the same country as Messi. “One of them said he liked Messi and then made her pose for a picture. She was left alone after that,” the film reveals.

The documentary, under production by Fuente Latina news organization and director Tony Hernandez, captures the Latino immigrant experience during the brutal Hamas onslaught that killed, wounded, or kidnapped a quarter of Nir Oz’s residents.

“This documentary is unique as it spotlights the Spanish-speaking community in Israel and conveys their stories of horror and heroism,” said Leah Soibel, Fuente Latina’s CEO.

“Documenting the narratives from the viewpoints of Spanish-speaking immigrants has been an extraordinary privilege. Our film aims to preserve the lessons of history while leveraging our shared humanity in the battle against terrorism,” Hernandez stated.

The movie follows individuals like Cuño as they recount surviving the massacre through immersive storytelling.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.