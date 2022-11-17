Oogiot serves up kosher sweets

Photo: Courtesy Meira Naor

Meira Naor, DK’s executive director, says supervising the kashrut of Oogiot Kosher Bakery and purchasing items for her own family is a win-win.

By Deb Silverthorn

Dallas’ Oogiot Kosher Bakery is a sweet dream coming true for David Goldenberg and his mother Juliana “Goldie” Goldenberg. The mother-and-son team, who have spent countless hours in the kitchen over the years, are baking up decadent treats — oogiot, which means “cookies” in Hebrew — all under the supervision of Dallas Kosher (DK).

“I started baking with my mom when I was a kid and it’s grown from a hobby to a business. We love baking and seeing how happy it makes people,” said David, a 2010 graduate of Akiba Yavneh Academy. He is married to the former Shady Adhamy, who teaches preschool at Torah Day School of Dallas and who supports the family business as its social media marketer.

“It’s fun coming up with original items, reading some of the hundreds of cookbooks my mother and grandmother collected and then revising recipes from there,” said David.

Four days a week, David is a radiology technician at Scottish Rite for Children. On Thursday evening and Friday, he is the cookie monster — of the kindest sort.

The son of Goldie and Brian, and brother of Sara Jane, Emily and Joseph, David has always enjoyed being creative in the kitchen. For years friends and family who have benefited from his edible gifts have recommended he create a business, and now he and his mother have joined forces.

“I love doing this with David and the reception has been incredible. What we are baking are items we always wished we could find here, kosher, but delicious. There’s really nothing else like it,” said Goldie, who owns SecureTech Systems, Inc., a niche duress alarm system company based in Irving. The youngest of the four children of Drs. Frances and the late Stanley Minkowitz, Goldie has always loved baking.

“I was raised in the 80s when we were all ‘foodies,’ and I read the newest Gourmet and Bon Appetit magazines as soon as they hit the mailbox. I wanted to try it all,” she said. “My parents would oblige us with whatever ingredients and tools we’d need, and my siblings and I would have contests over the best desserts for Shabbos.”

David Goldenberg decorates one of Oogiot’s Kosher Bakery delicacies. “The lemon bundt cake is out of this world. I love that they are helping build something for our community,” said Sharon Michaels, shown here with her husband, Charles, accepting an Oogiot delivery from David Goldenberg. Photos: Courtesy Oogiot Kosher Bakery

Oogiot’s menu includes lemon, devil’s food, funfetti and pumpkin spice bundt cakes; chocolate zebra, chocolate chip, oatmeal snickerdoodle, s’more, coconut and sugar cookies as well as chocolate, vanilla and funfetti cupcakes. All of the items are pareve and pas Yisroel (grains cooked or baked with the participation of an observant Jew).

“For the holidays, we create specialty flavors like honey cake for Rosh Hashanah, Kentucky bourbon for Sukkot and Simchat Torah. Now, for Thanksgiving, we have pumpkin pie, a classic pecan pie and a chocolate bourbon version, pumpkin spice cake cookies and more,” said David.

The Goldenberg family moved to Dallas from New Jersey 15 years ago and joined Congregation Ohev Shalom. Their goal is to bring their products to schools, synagogues and organizations as fundraisers — having as many people enjoy them as possible while supporting the community.

The mother-and-son duo bake everything fresh and to order. They are up late Thursday nights and into Friday before their afternoon home deliveries ($10 additional fee) and order pickup at JET (Jewish Education Texas) from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in North Dallas. During the week of Thanksgiving, there will be Wednesday and Thursday pickup and delivery times as well as Friday before Shabbat.

“They have been a pleasure to work with and we are glad to support this cottage bakery and wonderful family,” said Meira Naor, DK’s executive director. “For the High Holy Days and Shabbat, I have personally ordered so many of their cakes and cookies and it’s all really delicious. The funfetti sprinkles cake is pretty and fun; the chocolate zebra and sugar cookies are just yummy.”

The level of “yummy” is a common thread by Oogiot’s dedicated followers.

“We love them, and we are grateful the Goldenbergs are providing such really lovely, pareve, just overall great desserts,” said Sharon Michaels, who has made a number of orders for her home table and also as gifts when visiting others. “The lemon bundt cake is out of this world and the cupcakes were a huge birthday hit. I love that they are helping to build something for our community and I’m happy to support them in that.”

To order from Oogiot Kosher Bakery, visit oogiotdfw.com,

OogiotDFW on Facebook or Instagram or email bakers@oogiotdfw.com.