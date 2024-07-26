Passengers offer Lyft driver lesson on swastika

A rideshare driver. Photo: AdobeStock

“That’s racism,” they said as he removed the offensive sign.

By David Swindle

July 26, 2024

A man and woman waiting for their Lyft ride got a rather unpleasant surprise — and began recording their experience — after their car arrived with a swastika drawn on the hood.

“That mean hate, that mean hate!” the man filming says on the video. “Take that off. This man says he doesn’t know what that means.”

UNACCEPTABLE: A @lyft driver was riding around with a swastika on his hood.



He claimed it was just an innocent Hindu symbol. pic.twitter.com/iUcj4mVpBK — Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) July 21, 2024

The driver claimed ignorance of the symbol’s Nazi associations, saying he had put it on the Tesla intending to reference the Hindu swastika.

His passengers informed him of the racist and anti-Jewish connotations, after which the driver thanked them and pulled out a cloth to wipe the red image off the blue hood.

“That’s racism,” they said as he removed the offensive sign, adding that it was “dangerous” and even “bad luck.”

The location of the incident and the identity of the driver are unknown.

“Lyft unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all forms of discrimination. We are unable to positively locate any Lyft driver matching the available information,” a spokesperson for the company told JNS. “We encourage anyone with further details to contact us.”