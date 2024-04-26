Passover retreat offers healing for relatives of those killed since Oct. 7

Group therapy helps bereaved families cope and build a supportive community based on shared experiences. Photo by Meir Pavlovsky/OneFamily.

Some 400 family members who lost loved ones during the war gathered in Jerusalem for a seder and other activities.

JNS Staff Report

April 26, 2024

Hundreds of Israelis who lost loved ones in the war started by Hamas on Oct. 7 gathered in Jerusalem over the Passover holiday to partake in a seder and participate in healing activities.

OneFamily organized the three-day retreat in cooperation with Navah; both organizations have as their mission to assist families of terror victims in Israel.

Approximately 400 relatives from nearly 100 came to the Olive Tree Hotel for the seder night, as well as two days of therapy and activities for kids and adults.

“Since the beginning of the war, OneFamily has expanded our activities. We never thought we would see such high numbers of bereaved families due to the war,” said Chantal Belzberg, CEO and co-founder of OneFamily.

“We reach out to every Israeli family affected by terrorism, engage them in therapeutic activities, and build connections between them, which are essential to supporting the bereavement process. Family-oriented holidays can be tough to navigate, and we are here to ensure that the bereaved are able to mark the Jewish festivals while coping with the pain and heaviness of loss.”

Additionally, the organization recruited volunteers from Israel and abroad to visit the homes of victims during Passover week to assist with the ritual cleaning before the start of the holiday.