FORT WORTH — Patricia Heithoff Linn died Jan. 12, 2021, in a Dallas hospital. She was 69.

Born in Carroll, Iowa, on Feb. 25, 1951, Pat was the daughter of Margaret and Eugene Heithoff.

She spent her childhood in Templeton, Iowa, and graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing and Creighton University in Omaha. In addition to her nursing degree, she earned a B.A. degree in gerontology and business.

Pat had a varied professional carrier that included a mobile Red Cross blood van, operating an overseas vaccination clinic for Douglas County, and management positions at the University of Nebraska Medical Center; High Desert Medical Facility in Lancaster, California; Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky; Crista Santa Rosa, San Antonio; and JPS Hospital in Fort Worth. Pat was dedicated to the care and well-being of others.

In addition to her mother, Pat is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Jonathan and his wife, Maria, and Sarah; grandchildren, Ari and Amelia; siblings, Bill and Deb Heithoff, Mark Heithoff, John and Jenny Heithoff, Gloria and Paul Ludwig and Paula and Alan Wittrock. There are many nieces and nephews, great as well, a large extended family and many, many friends and colleagues.

She was laid to rest in Beth El Cemetery in Omaha on Friday, Jan. 15.

