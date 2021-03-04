Pauline Carp



Pauline Sack Carp was born in Tyler, Texas, to Isador and Sarah Sack on Nov. 10, 1935. Sadly, she passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Pauline grew up in Tyler and graduated from Newcomb College. She married Leonard Carp in 1957 and they moved to Picayune, Mississippi, and then New Orleans. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005 they moved to Dallas. Pauline was known for her passion for music, books, friends and family. She is survived by her son Joel and daughter-in-law Susie, her daughter Susan, her husband Joe and her precious grandchildren Samantha, Rachel, Jeffrey, Ally and Harper. She will be missed by her family and friends. Memorials can be made to Jewish Family Service of Dallas or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.sparkman-hillcrest.com.