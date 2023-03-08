Pallets of food and supplies for Passover will soon arrive for distribution on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Moadim L’Simcha

By Deb Silverthorn

Jewish families around the world will soon gather for Passover Seders with family, traditions and food at tables far and wide. For many, the cost of bringing meals together year-round is difficult and on this holiday that’s no different. Rabbi Bentzi Epstein and a community crew are making sure that the “why is this night different” question is answered “Hineni,” “We are here.”

The Moadim L’Simcha, joy for the holidays, distribution, from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Kosher Palate, will allow for provisions for the Seder meals and throughout the holiday, ensuring that no Jew goes hungry this Pesach.

“There is more need this year and we want to be sure people know we are here. No one should miss out on food for the holidays,” said Rabbi Bentzi Epstein, director of Torah Outreach Center of Dallas (TORCH). “So many individuals, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Jewish Family Service, Kosher Palate, Stevens Transport and Tomchei Shabbos Dallas, along with volunteers including students from Mesorah High School for Girls and Torah Day School of Dallas, have come together to take care of those who need our help. We are honored to bring it all together.”

This is the fifth year Epstein and Rabbi Yehuda Abrams have worked together to coordinate the fundraising for and distribution of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of food. Carol and Steven Aaron’s Stevens Transport will donate an 18-foot trailer to bring dozens of pallets of provisions from Moadim L’Simcha, in Lakewood, New Jersey. The organization brokers foods at a discounted price, then passes that savings on in more than a dozen cities around the country.

“The dignity with which people are helped in this program is tremendous,” said Bill Finkelstein, chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, which has provided a matching grant for the Moadim L’Simcha program. Carol and Steve Aaron’s Stevens Transport donates an 18-foot trailer and driver to bring the food and supplies from Lakewood, New Jersey. It is expected that the Passover Moadim L’Simcha food distribution will support at least 140 families, nearly 800 people.

Orders include meat and poultry, fish, vegetables and dairy items, canned goods and beverages as well as snacks and sweets, baking ingredients and kitchen items. The $150,000 to $200,000 wholesale cost is paid in part by TORCH Dallas’ fundraising of $25,000, with a matching grant by the Federation and participants paying whatever they can. If necessary, orders can be completely underwritten.

“We’re thrilled to partner in this effort. The conversations of need bring some of our committee members to tears,” said Bill Finkelstein, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas chair. Supportive for a number of years for the High Holy Days in the fall and again now for Passover, the Federation allocated a grant totaling $50,000, matching money Epstein raised.

“We look forward to hearing of the program’s success as we prepare to evaluate grants for next year. The dignity with which people are helped in this program is tremendous,” said Finkelstein. “Everything about this, down to the chocolates and sweets to complete the holiday, is heartwarming and filled with respect and kindness. I’m an absolute supporter and, really, this is the type of project for which the Federation exists.”

Through the pandemic and in the last year due to inflation, Epstein has received more orders than ever. It is expected more than 800 people will benefit from this year’s distribution, nearly double that of the first in 2018.

“The chicken we used to pay $1.99 for, wholesale, is now $2.72. The shmura matzah that was $17 is now $25. Everything is up,” said Epstein. “Every dollar of support helps. Every person we connect to makes the difference.”

For more information about receiving support from the Moadim L’Simcha order, contact Rabbi Bentzi Epstein at bentzi@flash.net.