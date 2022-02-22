Planning and planting ahead

By Rabbi Elana Zelony
Parashat Vayakhel
In this week’s parasha, it says, “They made the planks for the Tabernacle of acacia wood, upright” (Exodus 36:20).
Where did all the wood for the Tabernacle come from? Trees in the desert are barely large enough for kindling, much less planks. The Midrash Beresheet Raba 94 teaches that Jacob planted acacia trees on his way down to Egypt so his descendants would have wood. Much like the story of Choni the Circle Maker meeting the man planting a carob tree, this Midrash teaches us to think about the future and care for those coming after us.
Planting ahead
Deserts have some scrubby brush
but I wouldn’t say they’re lush.
So, I have to wonder where
the wood for planks did appear.
Someone had the foresight to
plant a grove that would accrue
trees with trunks that span full girth,
wood that would someday be worth
cutting into sturdy planks
to build a space to give God thanks.
When Jacob made his way on down
to Egypt he saw barren ground.
He thought about descendants who
would make their way back on through.
God helped him see the Tabernacle.
He knew it was a chore to tackle.
He planted trees not for his good
but so future children would have wood.
Think always of impending needs
and help the future with our deeds.
Rabbi Elana Zelony serves Congregation Beth Torah in Richardson. She is a member of the Rabbinic Association of Greater Dallas.