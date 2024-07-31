Plano teen starts Peanuts Rescue

Photo: Daniella Torrez

Peanuts Rescue founder Shayna Stanfield training her personal protection dog, Hula, in May 2024.

By Deb Silverthorn

Shaynareyna (Shayna) Stanfield’s pause to discuss the paws she supports through Peanuts Rescue came during a brief break from her tending to the pets. Eight were available for adoption at the time of this article’s publication.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, Peanuts Rescue will host an event at Chabad of Plano. There will be animals available for adoption, a bounce house and other activities for children. A bake sale with pizza and other items will be held to raise funds for the 501(c)3 organization.

The 17-year-old, who suffered years of bullying and abuse by classmates and a family “friend” as well as a kidnap attempt, has found solace in supporting and saving animals who need care and a forever home.

“I get through a lot of my own tough times by spending time with animals,” she said. “As kids, my sister was allergic to cats and dogs, thank God now resolved, but then our parents let us have goats and chickens. They all had names; even the 20 chickens each had names. They were all my favorites but Winter and Cookie, my goats, and Blackie, the chicken, were special,” said Stanfield. “I trained Blackie as a therapy friend and took him to schools and senior living facilities.”

A Los Angeles native, Stanfield is the daughter of Shoshana and Shalom and the sister of Gershom (Shterna), Yeshua (Eliana) and Eliana. In 2020, with her parents and sister, Stanfield moved to Plano, where they found a community at Chabad of Plano and in supportive neighbors.

“I was volunteering for a rescue, but the owner took advantage of her volunteers and didn’t take care of the animals,” she said. “I told my parents I wanted to have my own rescue so I could help animals in the right way.

“One of the puppies I’d been helping with previously arrived so ill that he had to be put down. It broke my heart,” said Stanfield. “His name was Peanuts and I promised him I’d save at least 100 animals in his memory. For sure now we’ve saved, and found homes, for more and I’m not stopping.”

Photo: PeanutsRescue.org

In July 2024, Shayna Stanfield feeding, clockwise, Bo Peep, Slinky and Woody. Stanfield rescued the trio of whippets who were each suffering from medical maladies which resulted in nearly $2000 in veterinary bills. She and her family, with the help of a donor, made sure the care was provided and the animals have now been adopted. Photo: Deb Silverthorn

Shayna Stanfield, readying to release Todd, an Australian Shepherd and Collie mix, to his adoptive family, on June 26, 2024.

Peanuts Rescue, based at the Stanfield home, is something she and her parents hope is temporary as they seek a permanent property. She plans to have space for a board-and-care and rescue.

Peanuts Rescue requires background checks for anyone fostering or adopting. Adoption fees, ranging from $200 to $250, include all vaccines, microchipping and neutering or spaying. Only $50 of this helps provide for emergency medical situations, which, unfortunately, are not uncommon.

Throughout the interview for this article, Stanfield took calls needing immediate attention, including one from a 78-year-old woman who was threatened with leaving her apartment because of concerns regarding her service dog.

“We’ve taken in three whippets who needed significant attention reaching nearly $2,000. A donor helped us but veterinary care isn’t inexpensive,” said Stanfield. “We’ve taken animals in for ‘two weeks’ but it was months before they could return home.”

Stanfield’s commitment isn’t lost on Chabad of Plano’s co-director, Rivkie Block. Block has witnessed Stanfield’s passion when the teenager has brought pets to Chabad’s Gan Gani.

“Shayna hasn’t allowed her own struggles to keep her from making a difference in our community. It’s inspiring to see a young woman making a real-world impact,” Block said. “What stands out to me as an educator is the kindness and respect with which she speaks to children about her service dog specifically and animals in general. We’re honored to help however we can as she and her family shine their beautiful light.”

Diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, Stanfield says despite the occasional stress, tending to the animals eases her condition. It’s chronic and can cause a rapidly increasing heart rate, among other symptoms.

“PoTS happens for many reasons including trauma and I’ve definitely had lots of that,” said Stanfield. “I have spurts of paralysis, my heart rate can spike to 200, I have trouble walking and I have chronic pain. It won’t stop me though and, if anything, I’m more sympathetic to what some pets go through.”

Photo: Chabad of Plano/Gan Gani

In April 2023, Shayna Stanfield, founder of Peanuts Rescue, shared her self-trained service dog Viktor with students at Chabad of Plano’s Gan Gani preschool.

By watching videos and reading books, Stanfield learned to train dogs to provide service and protection. Her own pets, “Viktor,” her mini Goldendoodle, and “Hula,” a Catahoula, both rescues, keep her safe.

Viktor, as Stanfield’s service dog, creates a barrier if necessary when the two are in a crowd, alerts his owner ahead of a PTSD episode, can pull her wheelchair, can carry items and can push elevator buttons. Hula has warded off strangers.

“It’s easy to love animals, really it is,” she said, “but I can’t do it all so I’m grateful to my family and other volunteers.”

DeAnna Webber, a member of Stanfield’s “Peanut Crew,” connected with the teen after seeing a social media post.

“I fell in love with Shaynareyna the minute we met because her care and love are so obvious. When I learned her story, I wanted to help and found my calling in fostering,” Webber said. “Shaynareyna provides everything — food and whatever we need — and that helps a lot.”

As observant Jews, the Stanfield family keeps the Sabbath. Webber is the contact and support person should there be a need between sundown on Friday and Saturday evenings and she respects the family for their convictions.

“I love that this family doesn’t hide from their traditions,” she said. “Whatever I can do to help, I’m here.”

Stanfield’s parents, who have turned a living room over to their daughter while they await the opportunity to create a permanent space, are on board all the way.

“From an early age, she was drawn to animals and they to her. Her goat used to watch her through the window,” said Stanfield’s mother. “It’s heartwrenching work sometimes, it can be really loud around here and we’re out-of-pocket quite a bit, but we’re sure this is her calling and her future. Whatever we can do to set her up, we’re here for it.

“Every day, all day, Shaynareyna is the most diligent caretaker for these animals; she never drops the ball. We help some but most of the time, she’s on it,” she added. “She’s often up through the night cuddling and consoling animals. She’s a real trouper. For her, it’s all about love.”

To learn more about Peanuts Rescue, or to make financial donations, visit the agency's Amazon Wish List, provide gift cards or pet products, visit PeanutsRescue.org or call 972-998-5573.


