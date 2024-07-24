Pluralism isn’t pareve

By Rabbi Ari Sunshine

Parashat Pinchas 5784

Many of us may be familiar with the story from the book of Genesis where Abraham challenges God about God’s intentions to destroy the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, even if that were to include righteous individuals living there among the wicked. It is a dramatic and provocative exchange when Abraham stands on principle and protests against the possibility that a just God would think it appropriate to bring collective punishment.

But I would imagine that far fewer of us are as familiar with the incident related in this week’s parasha, Pinchas, when the five daughters of Zelophechad from the tribe of Menashe stand up against another perceived injustice that is being allowed to occur: namely, a man dies with no son and only daughters, and the daughters are initially completely shut out of inheriting their father’s, and family’s, land. The five daughters pose their challenge and claim to Moses in front of the Kohen Gadol, the chieftains of the 12 tribes and with the whole community looking on as well and point out that their father was not a rebel nor was he divinely punished, and if his land were not to pass to them, his name and legacy would essentially disappear. Moses escalates this claim to God, God vindicates their claim, and this becomes a precedent for similar such cases in the future — one which, as an aside, is tweaked several chapters later to require the daughters to marry within the same tribe so that the land they were cleared to inherit remained in its originally intended tribal allotment.

In both the more famous case of Abraham challenging God and the case from our parasha, we find examples of standing up to protest for a just cause and speaking out when circumstances seem to demand it. One might refer to this in general terms as trying to find and utilize one’s “prophetic voice,” meaning seeking to imitate our biblical prophets who called out the moral failings in society, sought to rectify what was broken and challenged people to live more ethical and righteous lives. One of the more challenging issues that rabbis face in today’s world is when to use our prophetic voices and speak out, and about which specific societal concerns. There are times when we are criticized for identifying one issue to focus on rather than another, or for taking a particular stance on an issue which might be perceived as provocative or tip too far to the left or right of center in the eyes of others, and sometimes even for making comments that seem “pareve.” How can we stand on principle, some might ask, if our words are so neutral and nuanced so as to seemingly not say much at all?

I would like to offer a response to that last critique, which is that by trying as much as possible to toe the centrist line, we are actually taking a stand for something and, in fact, it is something which is quite important and at the same time increasingly vulnerable in our day and age: the principle of pluralism. Living in the era of the echo chamber, when we tend to surround ourselves on our social media feeds with those who share our views, or choose news outlets to watch or read that most closely align with our opinions, it has become more and more difficult to find common ground or even engage in civil discourse with those with whom we disagree. Trying to hold the line in the center amid our fractious society and keep people on both sides of that line together in a Jewish community, enabling them to sit in shul or communal events with each other and break bread and engage in respectful dialogue, is a powerful message in its own right.

My colleague and teacher Rabbi Elliott Dorff, renowned Talmudist and ethicist at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles, wrote in a blog a few years ago that part of the reason the Jewish tradition is so committed to argumentation and pluralism is “because of how we Jews understand God and our relationship to the Eternal. God may know everything, but we surely do not. Thus, the best that we can do is argue vigorously with each other in an attempt to uncover the truth and the good together through this open-ended and vigorous debate, using, in religious matters, the Torah and the later Jewish tradition as our base.” He adds that another part of the reason we are committed to pluralism is because “Judaism depicts us humans as very different from one another. As the deservedly famous section from the Mishnah reminds us, human beings use one mold to create coins, and they all come out the same, but God uses one mold to create human beings — namely the image of God — and each of us comes out different.” (Mishnah Sanhedrin 4:5)

As we make our way through these next few months leading up to Nov. 5, I would encourage each of us to keep in mind our Jewish tradition’s foundational emphasis on pluralism. It is entirely possible we will find ourselves in disagreement — and perhaps passionately so — with some of our friends, neighbors and even our family at some point in these coming months, as we express our deeply held beliefs and our hopes and dreams for our country and our society. Can we find a way to stick together and work through difficult dialogue with friendship, humility, respect and love? This is a principle that I hope we can all agree is worth standing up for.

Rabbi Ari Sunshine is senior rabbi at congregation Shearith Israel and a member of the rabbinic association of greater Dallas.