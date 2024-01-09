Police arrest anti-Israel agitators as Biden arrives at Dallas airport

Aerial photo of Dallas Love Field, looking south with downtown Dallas in the distance.

(Photo: Mark Quadling via Wikimedia Commons)

The president flew to Texas to honor deceased congressional representative Eddie Bernice Johnson.

JNS Staff Report

January 9, 2024



A group of anti-Israel activists attempted to block an entrance at Dallas’s Love Field Airport on Monday night, calling for a ceasefire in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip and the release of Palestinian prisoners, timed to the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One.

Police arrested 13 people in the protest co-organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a group associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Youth movement spokesperson Nashwa Abdelwahed said the demonstrators had put “their body on the line to stand up for the Palestinian people” and claimed that “Biden has essentially been aiding and abetting Israel’s war crimes.”

The United States has supported Israel in its war against Hamas since the terrorist attacks on Oct. 7.

“We’re not going to let any of these politicians rest, including Biden, while Palestinians have no justice,” said Abdelwahed.

Biden traveled to Texas to participate in events celebrating the life of former congressional representative Eddie Bernice Johnson, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 89. She had served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993.