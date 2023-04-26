Popular walking trail renamed in memory of Marni Kaner

Photos: Courtesy City of Dallas

Hundreds attended the dedication of Marni Kaner Trail March 4, 2023.

The hard work of Joey Kaner and his children came to fruition March 4 when the City of Dallas renamed and dedicated the walking trail at the intersection of Hillcrest and Campbell Green Recreation Center in memory of his late wife and their mother. The new name is Marni Kaner Trail.

Marni Kaner was a passionate educator and rose through the ranks to become a leader on the state level of PTA. She passed away from breast cancer Sept. 15, 2020, at 51.

For Cara Mendelsohn, the Dallas city councilperson who presides over District 12, through which the trail is set, the project was personal.

“Marni’s steadfast commitment, never seeking the limelight and always one to be counted on, always impressed me,” said Mendelsohn. “That’s where leadership makes the biggest difference. Marni and I shared the message of focusing on the ‘Every Child, One Voice’ mission.”

Brian and Elizabeth Kaner, Marni Kaner’s children, unveil the sign for the Marni Kaner Trail. Elizabeth, Joey and Brian Kaner at the dedication of Marni Kaner Trail

One of Kaner’s many legacies was co-founding (with Liz Gluckman in 2013) the Richardson Independent School District (RISD) Council of PTA’s Angel membership program, through which the organization has added over 11,700 members. Just days before her passing, the RISD Council of PTAs renamed that program Marni’s Angels.

Kaner helped PTAs across Dallas, and throughout Texas, to increase their membership and support — her last service as Texas State PTA membership chair. In her memory, the State PTA’s first “Lead Like Marni” award was given to a volunteer of exemplary service in 2022.

The trail encompasses a walking path from Davenport Road East to Meandering Way. It stretches north and south along Meandering Way from McCallum Boulevard to Belt Line Road. Fittingly, it runs behind Brentfield Elementary and aside Bowie Elementary, where Kaner’s children attended elementary school.

Kaner was born and raised in Fort Worth, the daughter of the late Faye and Herbie Berkowitz and the sister of Ron and Shelly.

“Marni was the most positive person, always. She never gave up. She’d walk this trail and when she was sick, walking gave her hope, hope that never stopped,” said Joey Kaner.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by hundreds of friends and people whose lives she touched.