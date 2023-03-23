Photos: Pixabay

By Ethel G. Hofman

(JNS) The Passover Seders fall midweek this year: the first one on Wednesday, April 5, and the second on Thursday, April 6. Most of us go out of our way to prepare substantial festive meals for a substantial number of guests. But after all that (coupled with the preparation involved and dish-cleaning afterwards), I’m looking to follow these feasts with a Friday-night Shabbat dinner that’s a bit lighter than usual.

Skip the usual soup and stick with the two proteins: fish and meat. Each may become a year-round favorite.

In a treasured paperback cookbook, held together with a rubber band, I found a recipe for Piquant Meatballs. It came from an “almost ancient” Jewish cookbook (published in 1956) called “Love and Knishes” by Sara Kasdan. It was my standby for casual suppers with friends when the kids were safely tucked up in bed. Adapted slightly for the holiday, it’s a no-fuss, tasty dish.

To make matters quicker, make the meatballs as part of the larger pre-Passover cooking frenzy and stick them in the freezer. The same goes for the slaw. The macarons can also be prepared ahead of time and stored in a tight-lidded container, though they are fresher the day of. The salmon fillets can be pan-seared an hour or so before needed.

Even though it is the second day of the holiday, food preparation for Shabbat is allowed as per the laws of Yom Tov by making an eruv tavshilin,but check with a rabbi.

MENU

Crunchy Cucumber Slaw

Seared Salmon Steaks

Piquant Meatballs

Chocolate Macarons

Crunchy Cucumber Slaw (Pareve)

Serves 6

Cook’s Tips:

*Shredded broccoli is available in the supermarket vegetable section.

*Red onion may be thinly sliced on a mandolin, a kitchen utensil made up of a flat surface fitted with a sharp blade.

Ingredients:

½ cup apple-cider vinegar

¼ cup water

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 cucumbers, peeled and sliced (about ¼ inch thick)

1½ cups shredded broccoli

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 to 2 tablespoons snipped fresh dill or 1 to 2 teaspoons dried

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Stir to dissolve sugar. Set aside. In a medium bowl, place the cucumbers, broccoli and onion. Pour the vinegar mixture over, stirring to coat evenly. Chill for at least 30 minutes. Drain off any liquid. Sprinkle with dill and serve.

Seared Salmon Steaks (Pareve)

Serves 4

Cook’s Tips:

*Recipe may be doubled.

*Salmon steaks or cod may be substituted for fillets.

*If the fish is not descaled, use a knife to gently scrape off the scales.

*For those who prefer not to use heat, fish can be prepared ahead of time and served cold or at room temperature.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons pareve margarine, softened

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 salmon fillets, skin on, 6 ounces each, 1 inch thick

1 tablespoon potato starch or matzo meal (either works fine, though matzo meal makes more of a crunch)

1½ teaspoons mixed-seasoning blend (look for Lieber’s, Pereg, etc.)

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions:

In a small bowl, blend the lemon juice into the margarine. Set aside. With a paper towel, pat the salmon on both sides to dry completely. In a shallow dish, combine the potato starch or matzo meal and seasoning. Dust the salmon on both sides with the mixture. Heat the oil in a large heavy, nonstick skillet over medium heat until the oil is shimmering, not smoking. If a drop of water sizzles when dropped, the oil is ready. Place the salmon fillets in the skillet, skin-side down. Press down with a wide spatula for 10 seconds to prevent curling. Sear for 5 to 6 minutes until salmon appears 80% to 90% opaque. The top won’t be done. Flip over with a spatula. Add the margarine mixture stirring around the salmon until it melts. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes longer. Flip salmon over, skin-side up. Arrange on a serving platter, drizzle remaining juices over top and serve.

Piquant Meatballs (Meat)

Serves 6-8

Cook’s Tips:

*A mixture of turkey, chicken and beef may be used.

Ingredients:

1½ pounds ground beef

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons matzo meal

1 bottle (12-ounce) chili sauce

6 ounces grape jelly

Juice of 1 medium lemon

Directions:

Combine the beef, egg and matzo meal. Shape into balls the size of a walnut (about 1½ inches in diameter). Set aside. In a large pot, mix the chili sauce, grape jelly and lemon juice over medium heat until melted. Add the meatballs, cover and simmer 30 minutes. Uncover and cook 5 minutes longer. Stir often to avoid sticking. Serve with the slaw.

Chocolate Macarons (Pareve)

Makes 24 sandwiches

Ingredients:

3 egg whites

1 cup sugar

½ cup finely ground almonds

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup dark pareve chocolate chips, melted and cooled to room temperature

About 1/3 cup Israeli dark-chocolate spread, pareve and kosher for Passover

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with aluminum foil. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Place the egg whites in a medium bowl and whisk until stiff. Beat in the sugar gradually, about 1/3 cup at a time. The mixture should be glossy and peak softly. Fold in the almonds, vanilla extract and melted chocolate, mixing until no white streaks remain. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes. Macarons will have a firm crust and be soft in the center. Let cool slightly on baking sheet, then transfer to a wire rack. They will firm up in a few minutes. When completely cooled, sandwich together with the Israeli dark-chocolate spread.

Ethel G. Hofman is a widely syndicated American Jewish food and travel columnist, author and culinary consultant.