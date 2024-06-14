Prager, Aggies will face Florida in College World Series first round Saturday

Pitcher Ryan Prager #18 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the McNeese St. Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station Feb. 16, 2024. Photo: Ethan Mito/Texas A&M

By Michael Sudhalter

June 14, 2024

Texas A&M University redshirt sophomore pitcher Ryan Prager and the Aggies will compete in the College World Series for the second time in three years. The Aggies face off against Florida in the first round at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Prager, the 2021 Hillcrest High School valedictorian, pitched in the 2022 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska as a true freshman.

Prager grew up attending Temple Emanu-El. A&M pitching coach Max Weiner, a Miami native, is also Jewish.

Prager missed the 2023 season due to an injury that required Tommy John surgery. The southpaw emerged into 2024 as the Aggies’ ace. He is 8-1 this season with 114 strikeouts and just 19 walks.

The College World Series began today at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The Aggies are making their eighth CWS appearance. They’re searching for the program’s first NCAA baseball title.

A&M will be joined by fellow Southeastern Conference teams Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky at the CWS. The other teams are Florida State, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Virginia, all from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Prager is eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft, which will be held in Fort Worth, July 14-16.