Prager helps Aggies win College World Series Championship Series opener

Pitcher Ryan Prager #18 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the McNeese St. Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station. Photo: Ethan Mito/Texas A&M

Dallas native strikes out 6 as Aggies compete for national championship

Ryan Prager has established himself as one of the top collegiate baseball pitchers in the United States.

Prager (9-1, with 124 strikeouts), a redshirt sophomore pitcher at Texas A&M University, struck out six and allowed two runs (four innings) in the Aggies’ 9-5 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night in the College World Series Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is the second CWS appearance in three seasons for Prager, the 2021 Hillcrest High School valedictorian who grew up attending Temple Emanu-El. He spent the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Aggies (53-14) lost Game 2, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon to the Volunteers and will play a deciding Game 3 for the national championship at 6 p.m. tonight.

The fact that Prager pitched just four innings on Saturday opens up the possibility that he could make a relief appearance tonight.

A&M’s in its eighth CWS, but the Aggies are playing in the Championship Series for the first time in program history.Prager is eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft, which will be held, July 14-16, in Fort Worth.