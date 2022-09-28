Primetimers start season, welcome new coordinator

Michelle Hartman

The Sylvia Wolens Primetimers are in full swing and held their first event of the season Sept. 8 an apple tasting and class led by produce experts from central Market. New Primetimer coordinator Michelle Hartman made delicious apple treats for dessert.

Hartman, has been a member of Beth-El Congregation since 2004 and is president of the temple’s Women for Reform Judaism (WRJ). In addition, she manages the gift shop and teaches Jewish cooking to Beth-El’s eighth and ninth graders. “I’m really looking forward to this new opportunity and getting to know you all,” she wrote in her inaugural email to the group.Originally from Akron, Ohio, Hartman moved to Fort Worth in 2000 while working for Radio Shack, taking a job in the corporate office. She and her husband Zach have been married for 25 years. Michelle tells the TJP, “I have two beautiful children, Hailie, who is 27, and Zach, who is 24.”

Hartman says she is looking forward to creating fun and informative programs for Tarrant County Jewish seniors. In fact, the next program will focus on “How Jewish Came to Texas.” Dr. Jane Pawgan will share the history of the first Jews who came to Texas and helped the Texan and Civil Wars. She will also discuss the Galveston Movement, a program designed to lure Jews arriving from Eastern Europe to Texas instead of New York. Henry Cohen, Galveston’s well-known rabbi played a great role in the plan.

The next gathering is set for the second Thursday of the month, which coincides with Oct. 13. Lunch will be catered by Pack-A-Pocket. The $8 lunch fee includes choice of a Turkey sandwich, corned beef sandwich or falafel and comes with pita chips and hummus. Folks can also bring their own lunch. RSVP to Michelle Hartman no later than Oct. 9, at hartman8729@sbcglobal.net or 817-706-3451. Lunch begins at noon, and the program will follow. Sylvia Wolens Primetimers is a program of Beth-El Congregation with financial support from the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.